"Bachelorette" star Hannah Brown isn't letting the drama with Luke Parker get her down — in fact, she says their "toxic" relationship came with a "silver lining."

The former beauty queen, 24, sent Parker home on Monday following a heated argument about sex while on a one-on-one in Greece.

Hannah Brown says her "toxic" relationship with Luke P. helped her know what kind of behavior she won't accept from a romantic partner. Mark Bourdillon / ABC

"Even though it was difficult in the moment and it has been difficult watching it back, there’s definitely a silver lining to the relationship I had with Luke P. I grew a lot from that relationship," Brown told People magazine.

Her time with Parker, 24, allowed her to know the kind of behavior she won't accept from a romantic partner.

"I think every time you go through a difficult relationship, you realize more and more about what you will and you won’t have in your next relationship — what you deserve and what you don’t deserve," she added.

Having the drama play out on national TV also may have also inspired viewers to examine their own relationships.

On their final doomed date together, Parker pushed Brown to say she wouldn't be intimate with the show's other contestants. John Fleenor / Walt Disney Television via Getty

“It was a very candid version of that for people to witness and to maybe see some similarities that they might have in their relationship and (ask), ‘Is this something that I’m dealing with and do I need to end this relationship?’ Or, ‘Have I been in a relationship that has hurt me before and has it caused insecurities in me now and what do I need to do to move forward?'” Brown said.

On their final doomed date together, Parker, who's practiced abstinence for the past four years following a religious awakening, pushed Brown to say she wouldn't be intimate with the show's other contestants.

“I just want to make sure you’re not going to be sexually intimate with the other relationships here ...If you told me you’re having sex, or you had sex with one or multiple of these guys, I’d be wanting to go home. 100 percent.”

Brown responded by telling Parker, “Sex is a very big deal to me." She also let him know she wouldn't accept his controlling behavior.

"Some of the things that you said, like, I don’t agree with at all. And honestly, I’m kind of mad, because the way that you just said that. It’s like, why do you have the right to do that? Because, you’re not my husband," she added.

After a heated back and forth, Brown revealed she'd already slept with another contestant.

“I have had sex," she told Parker. "And Jesus still loves me."

After Parker was escorted away in an SUV, Brown addressed the rift on camera.

"What I believe love is, it’s loving someone unconditionally and wholeheartedly," she said. "If you love me, then you love me. And you love everything about me. You know that there’s flaws about me, but you love me through those flaws ... You’re not going to tell me what I should and shouldn’t do. I answer to the Lord. I don’t answer to Luke.”