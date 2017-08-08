share tweet pin email

And the final rose goes to ... Bryan!

The 13th season of "The Bachelorette" came to an end Monday night with a dramatic three-hour episode that saw finalists Bryan Abasolo, Eric Bigger and Peter Kraus compete for Rachel Lindsay's affection.

Ultimately, the 32-year-old lawyer from Dallas, Texas, accepted a proposal from Abasolo, a 37-year-old Miami chiropractor, during a trip to Rioja, Spain.

Bigger was sent home at the final rose ceremony, after Lindsay explained that her gut was telling her the 29-year-old personal trainer wasn't ready for marriage.

"It's hard to say goodbye when I have such strong feelings for you," she told Bigger. "It's just that I have stronger feelings for the other two guys here. It's important to understand that I do love you; it's just that I'm not in love."

Runner-up Kraus was unable to overcome his reluctance to propose, which proved a deal-breaker for Lindsay. "What's going to change overnight?" she asked, adding, "I want somebody who knows what they want to do."

"If you change your mind, you know where you can find me," Kraus told Lindsay during an emotional exchange.

Finally it was time for Lindsay and Abasolo to get engaged.

"Bryan is such a good person and a good man," Lindsay said of Abasolo, whom she'd previously deemed "too good to be true."

"I was trying to find cracks in what seemed like the perfect foundation," Lindsay told Abasolo.

"I see my forever and I see my future," she said. "I just want to tell you that I love you and I'm in love with you and I can't imagine spending my life with anyone else."

"You are so easy and effortless to love," Abasolo told Lindsay before popping the question with a Neil Lane sparkler.

Lindsay previously vied for Nick Viall's heart on the 21st season of "The Bachelor," but Viall instead popped the question to Vanessa Grimaldi, a special-education teacher from Montreal. Lindsay kicked off her reign as "The Bachelorette" when she started meeting suitors during last season's "After the Final Rose" special.