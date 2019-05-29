Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 29, 2019, 12:09 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Scott Stump

An Ohio meteorologist was not in a rosy mood after some local viewers indicated they would choose "The Bachelorette" over his emergency tornado warning.

Jamie Simpson, a weatherman for Fox 45 in Dayton, called viewers "pathetic" on Monday night for complaining on social media when the hit reality show was interrupted by his news of tornadoes in central Ohio.

"I was just checking social media," Simpson said on the broadcast. "We have viewers complaining already: 'Just go back to the show.’ No, we’re not going back to the show, folks. This is a dangerous situation, OK?"

"Think about if this was your neighborhood. I’m sick and tired of people complaining about this. Our job here is to keep people safe and that is what we’re going to do. Some of you complain this is all about my ego. Stop. Just stop right now. It’s not. I’m done with you people, I really am. Pathetic."

Simpson had cause to be upset given that a tornado ended up killing at least one person, injuring 12 and cutting a wide swath of destruction through central Ohio.

"It’s like out of a movie,” Trotwood resident Nathan Mann told NBC affiliate WDTN. "You can never prepare for something like this."

TODAY meteorologist Al Roker also agreed with Simpson's stance.

"This is what we're supposed to do,'' he said on the 3rd hour of TODAY Wednesday. "It's TV show vs. real life. Individual stations have licenses to serve the public interest. Public interest is keeping people safe, not worrying about 'The Bachelorette.'''

Fellow meteorologists also applauded Simpson's stance.

Simpson had been responding to complaints by local "Bachelorette" fans that the show was more important than the warnings about the severe weather.

Simpson's exasperation even prompted a response from the "Bachelorette" herself, Hannah Brown.

"Lolz too funny, thanks Dayton, Ohio for the love, but be safe. naders are no joke,'' the Alabama native wrote on Twitter.

Simpson issued an apology after calming down.

"I’m sorry I did that,'' he said on air. "It just really bothers me that we have people who don’t care about other people’s safety around here. That’s just ridiculous."

"(Simpson) didn't say anything wrong," Al said. "Hats off to him. I've had a number of times I've wanted to say something like that."

Simpson also was focused on doing his job more than responding to requests for comment about the viral video of his rant.

The storms continued through Tuesday, which marked the 13th consecutive day of severe weather across the country, including an average of 27.5 tornadoes per day, according to the National Weather Service.