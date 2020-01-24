'Bachelorette' contestant Tyler Gwozdz dies after overdose at 29

Tyler Gwozdz, a former contestant on ABC's "The Bachelorette," has died following an overdose. He was 29.

According to the Boca Raton Police Department, Gwozdz was hospitalized on Jan. 13 after a "medical overdose." He later died in Florida's Palm Beach County after spending a week in the intensive care unit.

The cause of the overdose is unknown.

Gwozdz was hospitalized on Jan. 13 following a "medical overdose." ABC

Producers of ABC's "Bachelor" franchise said a in statement: "We are heartbroken to hear the tragic news of Tyler's passing today. Our thoughts are with the Gwozdz family and his friends."

Gwozdz, known as "Tyler G." to "Bachelorette" fans, appeared briefly on the show's 15th season in 2019. After landing the "first date" with Hannah Brown, Gwozdz abruptly departed the series after three episodes without an explanation from the show.

He later told Refinery 29 of his exit, "This was a decision that I came to with producers, and something that I've come to realize ... is the best decision that could've been made."

Gwozdz had a side business in Dream Therapy Analysis, according to ABC's official website, and was aspiring to become a clinical psychologist.