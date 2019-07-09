Being a contestant on "The Bachelorette" isn't all flirting and fun.

Jed Wyatt, a musician competing for Hannah Brown's love on the ABC reality dating competition this season, says the way fans have treated him has caused him mental and physical suffering.

The 25-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Monday and appeared to break his silence over bombshell allegations by a woman named Haley Stevens, who claimed last month she was dating Wyatt when he joined the cast of the show.

"Hi y’all. Several of you have reached out with messages and questions. Please know I’m not able to answer right now, but as soon as I’m able to, I will. Until then, I ask that you please understand how much the actions being taken towards myself, my family, the men on the show, and above all, Hannah, are affecting all of our mental and physical health," Wyatt wrote in an emotional post.

The Nashville native went on to detail how fans have harassed him and his family members.

"It goes beyond what is said online. Threatening letters and phone calls have been sent to our homes. My parents and sister are being verbally attacked in public," he shared, adding, "I beg you to remember what seems like a harmless action is damaging to real people."

"Bachelorette" contestant Jed Wyatt has been embroiled in a scandal ever since an ex-girlfriend claimed she was dating the musician when he joined the cast of the show. ABC

He concluded by thanking those who've "reserved judgement" about him — and vowed to "speak openly" as soon as he was able to.

"I can only ask for your patience and kindness until then," he wrote.

Wyatt's fellow contestant Garrett Powell, 27, responded with support, writing, "Love you, Jed. Keep fighting, my man. You know the boys are all here for you!"

Wyatt's candid post comes less than a month after Stevens told E! News she had been dating the musician for months when he joined the "Bachelorette" cast.

"I never even got broken up with. Never got any explanation," Stevens shared. "I could get choked up thinking about it right now."