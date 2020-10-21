'Bachelorette' Clare Crawley reveals why she wears a ring on her wedding finger

Yes, Clare Crawley does wear a diamond ring on her wedding finger — but it’s not what it looks like!

“The Bachelorette” star was recently spotted out and about wearing what looked like a sparkly engagement ring, fueling speculation that she’s already engaged to a contestant from season 16 of the reality show, which premiered last week.

But Crawley took to Instagram to set the record straight, explaining that she bought the ring for herself.

“People have noticed I wear this ring on my wedding finger, and have asked why! The truth is because it is a commitment to myself first and foremost, to embody self-love,” she captioned a video of herself showing off the diamond ring.

“In the past I found myself getting into relationships where there was little to no reciprocity, and in the end would feel depleted and empty,” she wrote. “This is my promise to myself, to make sure I always had enough self love that no matter what happened, I was committed to loving myself unconditionally, and that is something no man could take away from me.”

The ring in question has seven diamonds in various shapes set in white gold, and retails for $3,150 from Los Angeles-based diamond concierge Miss Diamond Ring.

Crawley opened up more in Miss Diamond Ring’s Instagram story about what inspired her to buy a ring for herself, and she also took another opportunity to quash all the engagement rumors.

“Oh my gosh, rumor has it that I’ve been spotted around town wearing a ring on my wedding ring finger. So I wanted to come on here and confirm that I have,” she said in the video, while holding her right hand up to the camera.

“I wanted to get myself something because I was that girl in relationships that would always give everything to the relationship and then deplete myself when the relationship was over and just end up with nothing,” she added. “So I wanted to remind myself to honor, to love and respect myself first and foremost before any man could do that for me."

Plenty of romance rumors have already been flying about Crawley and her connection to one contestant in particular, Dale Moss. And with plenty of episodes still to come in season 16, the drama will no doubt continue to unfold.

In the meantime, though, Crawley is making it clear that she doesn't need any man to give her bling.

“I would never want anything from a man that I couldn’t do myself,” she said in the Instagram story, “So I got myself some diamonds!”