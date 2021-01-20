'Bachelorette' Clare Crawley and Dale Moss call it quits

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss are going their separate ways, Moss confirmed in a post on Instagram Tuesday night.

“We appreciate the love and support we’ve received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time,” he wrote. “We strongly believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself – something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives. We only hope the best things for one another.”

"Please respect our privacy as we work through this together," he added.

Crawley did not post a statement about the breakup.

The two, who got engaged only a few episodes into Crawley’s season of “The Bachelorette” appear to have decided to go their separate ways in recent days. Until last week, Crawley was sharing photos of the couple together on her feed.

It only took four episodes of the show for Crawley to give out her final rose and get a ring on her finger in an episode that aired on Nov. 5, 2020.

At the time, the show billed the move as “unprecedented.” Crawley had told producer Chris Harrison that she was “head over heels” in love with Moss and had already built him up in her head before arriving to film the show.

“I like what he talks about. I like what he’s interested in,” she told Harrison. “I feel like maybe the universe was working in my favor.”

“I feel like Dale is my match,” she said. “He meets me on a level emotionally of what I’m looking for, everything I want out of a relationship, everything I want out of life.”

“So in your mind right now, is this over?” Harrison asked.

“Yeah,” Crawley replied, tearfully.

"Congratulations, you've just blown up ‘The Bachelorette,’" Harrison said.

Moss takes a kneed to propose to Crawley. Craig Sjodin / ABC

Later in the same episode, Moss said he had been immediately taken with Crawley the moment they’d met and “felt love.”

The two got engaged before the episode ended, despite many fans in Bachelor Nation expressing concern about how fast they were moving.

Tayshia Adams then took over as “The Bachelorette” to round out the season, and (spoiler alert) ended up engaged to Zac Clark in the show’s season finale.