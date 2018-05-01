Watch 'Bachelorette' Becca Kufrin tear up Arie's photo in 1st promo

share tweet pin email

Arie who?

Newly crowned "Bachelorette" Becca Kufrin is waving goodbye to the past and emerging as an independent woman in the first promo for her upcoming season, debuting May 28 on ABC.

Becca knows what she wants and weâre HERE FOR IT. #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/ewbGCEH4lF — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) May 1, 2018

Kufrin was dumped in the gut-wrenching finale of "The Bachelor" last season after being proposed to by Arie Luyendyk Jr. just weeks before — and it was all caught on camera for America to watch in complete shock.

Though the decision by Luyendyk, who ended up rekindling his romance with runner-up Lauren Burnham and proposing to her, positioned him as one of Bachelor Nation's greatest villains, it was a blessing in disguise for Kufrin, who will now get her own shot at finding love.

Craig Sjodin / ABC Will Kufrin have better luck on "The Bachelorette"?

The promo begins with Luyendyk on one knee during his famous proposal to Kufrin. Then the camera immediately cuts to Kufrin standing with a heart-shaped photo of Luyendyk's face — which she tears in half.

She tosses the torn heart aside and dances in a sparkling dress as red rose petals fall around her. "Let's do the damn thing!" she says at the end. Go girl!

Host Chris Harrison told E! News after the "Bachelor" finale in March that the producers' decision to pick Kufrin as the next "Bachelorette" was an "easy" one.

"Once this evolved and once we saw the outpouring of love and support for Becca — and on top of that, we saw how she handled that unedited, controversial scene," he said. "I mean, she was so graceful, so poised, so strong and put-together, it made our decision so easy."