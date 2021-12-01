'The Bachelor' unveils its new star — watch the drama-filled trailer!

There's a new "Bachelor" in town.

The popular dating show just unveiled the latest hunk who will be looking for love in the upcoming season, and if you're a fan of "The Bachelorette," you'll definitely recognize him.

Clayton Echard, whose "Bachelorette" journey recently ended, will be searching for his better half as the eligible bachelor this time around when season 26 premieres on Jan. 3.

ABC broke the news on Twitter and shared a photo of the former NFL player surrounded by some adorable puppies.

"Bring on the puppy love. ❤️ Join Clayton's journey as #TheBachelor Monday, Jan 3 on ABC. 🌹," the caption read.

Bring on the puppy love. ❤️ Join Clayton's journey as #TheBachelor Monday, Jan 3 on ABC. 🌹 pic.twitter.com/yCFZUvhGUs — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) December 1, 2021

A new trailer for the season also dropped on Twitter Tuesday and shows Echard interacting with several of the contestants.

"I'm just a Midwest guy from Missouri that just wants to find love," he said in the video. "And I believe more than anything that my future wife is here."

Of course, the season promises to have plenty of drama and the short clip shows several ladies fighting with or venting about their fellow contestants.

"You're fake. You're two-faced. I'm done," one declares.

Another says, "I don't trust her as far as I could throw her."

It's official! 🍾 Clayton is ready to find the one when #TheBachelor premieres Monday, Jan 3! 🥰 pic.twitter.com/2BzOn00991 — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) December 1, 2021

Echard shared the exciting news on his Instagram page and added the following short caption: "Hi, it’s me Clayton…. #thebachelor."

The upcoming season of "The Bachelor" will have a new host, too: TV personality Jesse Palmer. The former NFL quarterback, who was the Season 5 "Bachelor" in 2004, will be taking over for Chris Harrison.

When the host change first broke in September, Variety reported that Echard would be the new bachelor, but both ABC and Warner Bros. declined to comment at the time. Now, it's official!

