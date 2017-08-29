share tweet pin email

Fans were shocked when former "Bachelor" Nick Viall announced he and fiancee Vanessa Grimaldi were ending their engagement after less than a year together.

The couple got engaged after a whirlwind courtship during Viall's turn as the titular "Bachelor" and now days after the announcement was made, he is speaking out about how he's been coping with the breakup.

"I still love her very much. I'm not afraid to say that," the reality star told Us Weekly.

David Crotty / Patrick McMullan/Getty Image The couple stepped out at the MTV Movie and TV Awards during happier times in their relationship.

"My friends, my family and Vanessa and I are still very much each other's support system," Viall continued. "We're trying to do that and it's a challenge at times, but we still realize that we're there for each other."

He also mentioned the mental toll the split has taken.

"It's obviously easy to get insecure and feel bad about yourself," he said. "You get in your head about things when things aren't working out for you."

For Viall, leaning on friends has been important during a difficult time.

"In times that aren't great, you have to kind of spend time with your loved ones," Viall told the magazine. "I'm trying to stay positive, being around friends and family. It helps me stay positive."

It's okay to feel broken. It's okay to cry. It's okay to lean on a friend. In the end, it will always be okay. A post shared by VanessaGrimaldi (@vanessagrimaldi30) on Aug 28, 2017 at 1:23pm PDT

For her part, Grimaldi also appears to be leaning on friends. She posted a photo to Instagram with the caption, "It's okay to feel broken. It's okay to cry. It's okay to lean on a friend. In the end, it will always be okay."