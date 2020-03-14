Sign up for our newsletter

"The Bachelor" star Peter Weber has no hard feelings toward his mother, Barb, who didn't hold back during the show's contentious live finale Monday night.

Fans watched as Barb aired her dislike for Madison Prewett to a national audience. She said the 23-year-old and her son had no chance at a future together during the show's Monday night finale.

It turns out Barb was right. The couple announced on Instagram Thursday night that they decided to go their separate ways.

Weber, 28, addressed rumors of a family rift on his Instagram story Friday.

"Peter Weber's relationship with mom Barb has been strained since 'Bachelor' finale," Weber read from a headline.

He asked his two dogs for comment, but they stayed silent. He then put the camera on his mom.

"Barb, any comments on that one?" he asked the family matriarch, who is now a divisive figure among "Bachelor" fans.

"I love you!" Barb said.

"Very strained," Weber joked. As one of his dogs coughed, he added: "Fake news. That's what he's saying. That's what he's coughing at. Fake news."

During the live show Monday, Weber defended Prewett to his mother.

"I am telling you that I love Madison and that should be enough," he said during the "After the Final Rose" show.

But by the end of the week, it's clear that everything worked out. Weber and his mom still love each other. And meanwhile, Prewett seemed to be doing just fine spending some quality girl time with her new pal, Selena Gomez.