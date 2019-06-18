Former "Bachelor" star Lauren Bushnell and her boyfriend, country singer Chris Lane, are engaged!

The "Take Back Home Girl" singer, 34, proposed to Bushnell, 27, on Sunday in the backyard of her family's Oregon home, People reports.

Lane, left, and Bushnell were friends for several years before their relationship turned romantic last fall. Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Bushnell confirmed the news herself with a joyful Instagram post on Tuesday.

"I can’t stop smiling I feel so incredibly blessed that every misstep, mistake and heartache has led me to you. I couldn’t be happier to call you mine, forever," she wrote next to a photo of the couple smooching.

"The journey was well worth it. Thank you Christopher Eric Lane for softening my heart and making it whole. Never going to stop telling you how much I love you and I will hold onto you forever and ever! Lauren Lane has a nice ring to it. P.S he wrote me a song … I can’t stop listening or looking down at my hand," added the reality TV star, who was previously engaged to "Bachelor" season 20 star Ben Higgins.

As for Lane's proposal, the singer told People, "I knew she wouldn’t want some elaborate crazy proposal. So, I decided to keep it pretty casual."

It was Bushnell's parents, Kris and Dave, who suggested the singer pop the question during the family's Father's Day cookout.

When it came time, Lane serenaded Bushnell with a new song called "Big Big Plans," which contains the lyrics, "Right now we’re back in her hometown / and I’m down on one knee." (See highlights from Lane's proposal in the video above.)

"When I got to the third verse of the song and knew it was time, I pretty much blacked out. The next thing I knew, she said ‘yes’ and the nerves just lifted! It’s an explosion of excitement, pure joy, and love," he revealed.

When Bushnell realized Lane was asking her to marry him, she "lost it." "It was the happiest moment of my life!" she told People.

The couple were friends for several years before their relationship turned romantic last fall. They stepped out for the first time together in November at the BMI Country Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, and in March, Bushnell left Los Angeles to share a home with Lane in Nashville.

Congratulations, Lauren and Chris!