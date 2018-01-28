share tweet pin email

"The Bachelor" has taught us many relationship lessons over the years, chief among them that a reality show probably isn't the best place to find a partner.

But the love story between Sean Lowe, who starred on the show in 2013, and former contestant Catherine (Giudici) Lowe is an adorable exception.

On Friday, the pair celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary. To honor the occasion, the couple benevolently graced us with a lesson of their own: Never settle for someone who doesn't refer to you as "Hottie McSpicy Pants."

"Celebrating 4 years of marriage with my sidekick Hottie McSpicy Pants today!" Sean, 34, captioned a throwback wedding photo on Friday. "Life is better with you attached to my hip @catherinegiudici."

To which his wife, 31, cheekily replied, "Sidekick?! Bih, everyone knows which of us is the superhero."

Spicy, indeed.

She also shared her own tribute on Instagram, which was more sweet than sassy.

"Goodness gracious, I love this man," she wrote. "Happy Anniversary sweets!"

Catherine is currently pregnant with the couple's second child.

"I want a big family," she told TODAY just months before the birth of their first child, 18-month-old son Samuel. "I'm looking for three biological and two adopted. That's what we're thinking about."

We're thrilled to see that these two are well on their way to that happily ever after!