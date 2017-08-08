share tweet pin email

Former "Bachelor" star Juan Pablo Galavis ended up finding his true love off the screen, marrying Venezuelan TV host Osmariel Villalobos over the weekend.

The 36-year-old Galavis tied the knot with Villalobos, 29, in Miami in front of a private gathering of friends and family. Well, not entirely private: Villalobos has posted a few pictures of herself in her stunning white Alejandro Fajardo gown, thanking those who worked with her in secret "to make this dream come true."

SÍ ME CASE POR EL CIVIL 😍 y estamos FELICES 👫 Millones de GRACIAS a tantas personas que trabajaron conmigo en SECRETO para hacer este sueño realidad 😍 Voy a comenzar por mi AMADO Y ADORADO @alejandrofajardovnzla y a todo su equipo de trabajo 🙆 en especial a mi @jennyross_ 💛💙❤ Poco a poco con más fotografías les voy a ir hablando de todos mis angelitos que fueron mis cómplices en esta AVENTURA 😍 A post shared by Osmariel Villalobos (@osmariel) on Aug 6, 2017 at 11:45am PDT

Te amo Esposo Mío 👫 Foto: @andreinaduven y @patrickdolande 📸 GRACIAS por capturar este inolvidable momento ❤ A post shared by Osmariel Villalobos (@osmariel) on Aug 6, 2017 at 1:54pm PDT

Galavis, who was raised in Venezuela, himself shared a snapshot from his wedding day on Instagram.

My GIRLS and their SMILES... 😍 Thanks @andreinaduven for CAPTURING this MOMENT... / Mis MUJERES y sus SONRISAS... 😍 Gracias @andreinaduven por CAPTURAR este MOMENTO... A post shared by Juan Pablo Galavis (@juanpagalavis) on Aug 8, 2017 at 9:43am PDT

Their marriage was announced to an even bigger audience by host Chris Harrison on the Monday-night season finale of "The Bachelorette."

At the end of Season 18 of "The Bachelor" in 2014, Galavis awarded Nikki Ferrell his final rose, but he decided not to propose. The pair continued their relationship before breaking up later that year.

Rick Rowell / ABC via Getty Images Galavis with Ferrell on "The Bachelor" in 2014.

Galavis started dating Villalobos last summer — a relationship that started after the former soccer star posted a flirtatious comment on an Instagram video of the beauty queen dancing with her nephew.

“I thought it was cute, so I commented on her Instagram. She replied to me, and then I wrote to her on private message. We talked about her nephew, and she said that she was spoiling him! We exchanged numbers and then we started texting each other. And it started that way,” Galavis told People.