Former "Bachelor" Peter Weber is opening up about dating Kelley Flanagan, calling the pair's romance "a beautiful love story."

On Tuesday, the "Bachelor" fan account Bachelornation.Scoop shared a Cameo video message Weber recorded for a fan's 16th birthday. In the short clip, the reality star, 28, confirms he and Flanagan, who came in fifth place during his season, rekindled their romance after the cameras stopped rolling.

"You guys want some inside scoop here on why I ultimately picked Kelley? All right, let's see what I can do," said Weber. "To be completely honest, I think just the nature of the show, it definitely works and I’ve said that since day one. I still believe it works, but I think specifically for the type of relationship between, you know, Kelley and myself just wasn’t the most organic type of situation for us if it was going to actually work. And that’s OK, that’s totally OK because each relationship is different."

The professional pilot recalled that during a dinner scene with Hannah Brown on her season of "The Bachelorette," he repeated a saying his Spanish grandmother shared with him. "No matter what happens, let the waters run. That’s essentially what it says in Spanish,” he said. "What’s meant for you, what’s yours will always be yours, and nothing can ever change that."

"So, obviously we’ll see what the future holds for Kelley and I, but I think it’s a beautiful story, definitely a beautiful love story of what’s yours is yours and it will always come back to you, no matter what," he said.

"That's kind of been our relationship. We've kept coming back in each other's lives," he added, noting that that couple, who first met before "The Bachelor" began shooting, have had an "unorthodox" path to love.

Weber then surprised the fan by inviting Flanagan 28, onscreen with him. After singing "Happy Birthday" to the teen, the couple offered dating advice.

"Right now, just have fun," suggested Flanagan.

"That's true. Just have fun," added Weber. "And then go on 'The Bachelor' when you're in your mid-20s and go find love."

Rumors swirled that Weber and Flanagan were dating after Flanagan showed up to the live in-studio "Bachelor" finale in March. (A brief recap: Weber's season ended with him proposing to Hannah Ann Sluss, then splitting with her to date runner-up Madison Prewett. He and Prewett announced they'd broken up days after the finale aired.)

In April, during an interview on Nick Viall's podcast, "The Viall Files," Weber revealed he'd been quarantining with Flanagan at her Chicago apartment amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

"Long story short, I wasn't working so I thought I'd go out there (to Chicago) and spend some time with her ... This was right when everything was starting to hit with the quarantine stuff," Weber said, adding, "And it kind of just became a thing where we've always gotten along really well, and had really good chemistry. We just enjoy each other's company."