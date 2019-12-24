"Bachelor in Paradise" star Dean Unglert will be spending Christmas in the hospital after he suffered a "nasty" ski accident on the Swiss Alps.

Unglert, 28, posted a selfie from his hospital bed Monday night and wrote that he is "extremely grateful" to be recovering from a wipeout that "could have been so much worse."

"All my life i’ve dreamt about skiing the swiss alps. how could you not? they’re huge and beautiful and have some of the best snow in the world," he wrote. "Today, however, was not my day. i was sending just a liiiiitle too hard and took a nasty spill which ultimately put me here. and since this is probably going to be the only pic i get in switzerland, i figured i gotta post it."

Unglert said it took him an hour to flag someone down for help, but after that he was airlifted and in emergency surgery in less than an hour.

He had high praise for the Swiss mountain rescue, who he said "blew my mind today."

The reality star, who lives in his van and is known for posting a lot of outdoor adventures on Instagram, will have to take it easy for a while. Unglert said he suffered a dislocated hip and a fractured femur, requiring four screws and a plate in his leg.

Unglert's girlfriend, Caelynn Miller-Keyes, whom he met on the most recent season of "Bachelor in Paradise," reacted with two sad-face emoji.

He also receiving an outpouring of support from Bachelor Nation.

"Deanie!!! Ahhh so glad you're okay tho!!!" wrote former "Bachelorette" JoJo Fletcher.

"Damn boy sorry for the bad spill," wrote host Chris Harrison. "Get better. Beaches of paradise are never this dangerous."