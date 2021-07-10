'Bachelor in Paradise' star Victoria Paul calls out franchise for editing photo

“The Bachelor” alum Victoria Paul is not a fan of a photo of her that is being used to promote the new "Bachelor in Paradise" season.

Season 7 of the dating reality show is set to premiere on ABC August 16, but on Thursday, when the show unveiled the upcoming season’s cast, Paul took to her Instagram account to call out the editing of her picture.

"what filter is this @bachelorinparadise ????" the 28-year-old wrote next to an edited photo which features Paul posing in a pink mini dress.

Along with the promotional photo, Paul shared two more photos, one of which was a makeup-free selfie she took of herself wearing the same pink dress.

"We love some honest transparency," "Bachelor" season 25 contestant Serena Chew replied.

“U don’t need a filter,” Sarah Coffin, a contestant from season 24, added.

Since appearing on season 24 of the hit reality dating series in 2020, Paul has frequently used her Instagram as a platform to promote body positivity.

Earlier this week, the star posted a series of videos and photos with part of the caption reading: “What if we were less concerned with shape of our bodies and more of the condition of our hearts? what if we could own our faults, flaws, and failures without fear? fear people might actually see that we aren’t perfect.

"so, here i am. the quirky, flawed, ever-growing human that i am. accepting and loving all of who i am so that you don’t have to. apologizing to myself for the times i blurred the lines, altered my light, and shrunk myself to fit into someone else’s timeline."

Two weeks ago, Paul also posted a selfie with the caption, “don’t compare yourself to the filtered images you see of others online .... of or you,” in her Instagram story which can be reviewed in her highlights reel.

Paul shares body positive messages along with selfies and photos on her social media. Victoria Paul / Instagram

“Bachelor in Paradise” Season 7 will feature 19 former "Bachelor” and “Bachelorette” contestants still searching for love on the beach. David Spade, Lil Jon, Tituss Burgess, Lance Bass and other guest stars will host this season, replacing former longtime host Chris Harrison, who left following criticism surrounding the show franchises and calls for increased diversity.

