"The Bachelor" is coming to your hometown!

During Monday's "Bachelorette: The Men Tell All" episode, host Chris Harrison announced that the ABC reality dating competition will be traveling across the country with "The Bachelor Live on Stage Official Tour," hosted by former star Ben Higgins.

Former "Bachelor" star Ben Higgins, right, will serve as host of the live tour. Rick Rowell / Getty Images

"I am so pumped to host the 'Bachelor' live tour," Higgins said in a statement. "'Bachelor' Nation, or maybe I should say the whole 'Bachelor' family, has brought me a ton of joy over the years. I came into this experience as a man trying to process life, and as a result you all have celebrated with me in seasons of joy and mourned with me in seasons of pain. I feel like I have friends and family all over the United States because of this show!

"I am ecstatic to be able to come to your cities with an amazing team of people from Warner Bros. to visit you and show you all a taste of what it is like to be on 'The Bachelor'!" Higgins continued. "We are coming to your cities, meeting you in person, and hopefully spreading some love along the way! See you soon 'Bachelor' Nation!"

The tour's website promises the live show, which debuts in February 2020, "guarantees all the drama, the gossip and the romance of your favorite TV show in one delightful evening for the ultimate fan party."

In every city, previous "Bachelor" and "Bachelorette" favorites will serve as hosts "as one eligible hometown Bachelor is introduced to local ladies from the audience for a chance at love," the site added.

Each special one-night event will allow fans to have a say in the rose ceremony.

"From the first impression rose to group date challenges and coveted one-on-ones, watch it all unfold live on stage. Audience members and hosts will guide the Bachelor in his journey to find love," the website explained. "If the leading lady accepts the final rose, the night could end with the start of a beautiful romance."

You can visit bachelorliveonstage.com for all of the tour dates and for ticket information.