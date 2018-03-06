Pop Culture

'Bachelor' finale twist! Find out who Arie Luyendyk Jr. picked

And the final rose goes to Becca ... or does it?!

The 22nd season of "The Bachelor" wrapped Monday night with a dramatic three-hour finale that saw finalists Becca Kufrin and Lauren Burnham compete for Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s affection — and had host Chris Harrison teasing a scene that could make Luyendyk the most controversial "Bachelor" of all time.

Arie shares a romantic moment with Becca in Monday's finale.

The 36-year-old real estate agent and former race car driver from Scottsdale, Arizona, proposed to Kufrin, a 27-year-old publicist from Minnesota. But then viewers learned that he'd changed his mind and subsequently opted to date Burnham, a 25-year-old tech salesperson from Virginia Beach, instead.

That's right — he pulled a "Mesnick."

Luyendyk expressed mixed emotions when he first broke it off with Burnham, saying, “I feel a little bit like a monster right now. All I really wanted to tell Lauren was 'I love you,' but I'm saying goodbye.”

"I go to bed and I think about Lauren, and I wake up and I think about Lauren," Luyendyk revealed following the proposal to Kufrin. "I know Becca sees my struggle. She sees the fact that my mind's somewhere else.”

“I really feel like I made a mistake," he added. "This is supposed to be the happiest time for me; this is supposed to be the time where I'm in love and I'm seeing a future with someone, and I’ve had a change of heart.”

Arie and Lauren embrace in Monday night's "Bachelor" finale.

Finally, he broke the news to Kufrin, just weeks after their engagement.

"The more I hung out with you, the more I felt I was losing the possibility of maybe reconciling things with Lauren," he explained. "I know I made that commitment to you and I know this is obviously a shock for you.”

"You shouldn’t have gotten down on one knee," she told him during a tense, tearful exchange.

Kufrin sat down with Harrison to reflect on the breakup, and will join Luyendyk and Burnham for Tuesday's "After the Final Rose" episode.

"After he left, I went through all the emotions," she said. "I was sad. I stayed in LA for a few days, cried for probably four days straight and grieved the loss of that relationship and the future that I thought we were going to have. I'm angry at times; I feel betrayed a lot of the time."

Luyendyk hinted at his conflicted feelings on last week's "Women Tell All" special.

"There’s a huge weight being the Bachelor and making the right choices,” Luyendyk told Harrison. “And I think that is something that I struggled with, being logical. But, then again, it’s like, you do have to follow your heart.”

“If I could rewind time and redo things as the Bachelor, I would, honestly,” he added. “I know people always say, ‘No regrets.’ But I have regrets.”

Luyendyk previously vied for Emily Maynard's heart on the eighth season of "The Bachelorette."

