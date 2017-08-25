'The Bachelor's' Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi break off engagement

share tweet pin email

In March, viewers watched as Nick Viall popped the question to Vanessa Grimaldi on the season finale of "The Bachelor," and she said yes.

But now, just five months later, they're saying no to a future together.

David Crotty / Patrick McMullan via Getty Image TV personalities Vanessa Grimaldi and Nick Viall attend the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

"It's with a great amount of heartbreak for the both us as we have decided to end our engagement," the former couple told E! News. "We gave this relationship our all and we are saddened that we did not get the fairy tale ending we hoped for."

The news is bound to come as a shock to fans who followed their relationship from the small screen all the way to social media, where the seemingly happy pair shared adoring photo-packed posts as recently as last week.

It's Monday. And this is my crush. #mcm 😘😋 A post shared by VanessaGrimaldi (@vanessagrimaldi30) on Aug 7, 2017 at 6:15pm PDT

I may not have to carry the grocery bags but sometimes I still gotta feed him 😋 @hellofresh #openwide #partner A post shared by VanessaGrimaldi (@vanessagrimaldi30) on Aug 15, 2017 at 5:54pm PDT

"We will continue to be there for each other no matter what," they explained to E! News. "This hasn't been an easy decision, however, as we part ways, we do so with lots of love and admiration for each other."

When Season 21 of "The Bachelor" came to a close, it appeared that the third time was the charm for Viall, who'd previously struck out with Andi Dorfman and Kaitlyn Bristowe on their respective rounds of "The Bachelorette." He even had a spot on "Bachelor in Paradise," before landing the leading man opportunity on the flagship series.