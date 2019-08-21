Colton Underwood has no time for your putdowns.

The most recent "Bachelor" star lashed out at a "Bachelor in Paradise" viewer who mocked him after one of the women from his season as the show's leading man wound up in a relationship with another woman.

The background for those who may not know: Earlier this season on "Bachelor in Paradise," Demi Burnett revealed she had been dating a woman named Kristian Haggerty, but she managed to get close to Derek Puth while the show shot, although Haggerty never left her thoughts.

It’s sad that this is your take away in all of this. Your response is ignorant https://t.co/RDWxxlAPmu — Colton Underwood (@colton) August 21, 2019

"I don’t blame for @demi_burnett for wanting to date / fall in love with a girl after @colton. I probably would too," a "Bachelor in Paradise" fan wrote on Tuesday night.

Underwood, 27, was having none of it, though.

"It’s sad that this is your take away in all of this. Your response is ignorant," he shot back.

On Tuesday's episode, Haggerty was flown to Mexico to be with Burnett, and the reunited couple decided they would see how things progress in their relationship.

Burnett's storyline marks the "Bachelor" franchise's first inclusion of a same-sex romance, and GLAAD praised the most recent episode as "groundbreaking" in a statement released Wednesday.

Underwood, meanwhile, remains with Cassie Randolph, whom he chose on the finale. While they are not engaged, they still remain together.