More than two years after he was involved in a deadly crash in Iowa, former "Bachelor" star Chris Soules has accepted a suspended sentence of two years.

Court records show that Soules, 37, agreed to the sentence and supervised release on Friday.

Soules had originally been charged with a felony, fleeing the scene of a deadly accident, but in November 2018 entered a conditional guilty plea that reduced his offense to an aggravated misdemeanor, according to NBC News.

He will also pay a $625 fine.

In April 2017, Soules was driving a Chevrolet pickup truck in Auora, Iowa, when he struck a man driving a John Deere tractor, according to police.

He called 911 and waited for first responders to arrive, but left the scene before police arrived, according to court documents. He was later arrested.

On a recording of the 911 call, Soules can be heard saying he "rear-ended a guy on a tractor" and that the man didn't appear to be breathing.

The man on the tractor, 66-year-old Kenny Mosher, later died.

In a statement after the crash, Soules said he was "devastated" to learn about Mosher's death.

Soules is best known as the farmer who tried to find love as "The Bachelor" on season 19 of the hit ABC show. At the end of his season, he proposed to contestant Whitney Bischoff, but the two later broke off the engagement.