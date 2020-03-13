'Bachelor' breakup! Peter and Madison part ways days after finale drama

Peter Weber vied for Hannah Brown’s heart on season 15 of “The Bachelorette,” proposed to Hannah Ann Sluss on the season 24 finale of “The Bachelor,” and by the time the live portion of that same episode aired, he was ready to partner up with runner-up Madison Prewett.

But the third time wasn’t the charm for the pilot-turned-reality TV star.

Just days after the finale, Weber and Prewett have announced that they’ve parted ways.

In a post he shared to Instagram, the 28-year-old started off by thanking all of the women he got to know on the series, including Prewett.

“Madi, thank you for your patience and unconditional love,” he wrote alongside a solo photo of himself. “You’re the epitome of a woman who carries herself with grace, stands by what she believes in, and loves whole heartedly. That love is something I feel so grateful to have felt and will take a piece of that with me always going forward.”

From there, he addressed his fans and followers, letting them know that he’d take that piece of love forward without her.

“Madi and I have mutually decided to not pursue our relationship any further,” Weber explained. “Believe me this was not easy for either of us to be ok with, but after a lot of honest conversations, we have agreed that this is what makes most sense for the two of us. The love and respect I have for Madi will continue to endure.”

As for Prewett, she said in a post of her own that she was “thankful for this amazing journey” and that she’d “grown so much,” before moving on to the breakup news.

“I have learned the importance of acceptance, forgiveness, and grace,” she wrote next to a photo of both her and Weber from their finale-night reunion. “As Peter and I have decided to go our separate ways, I am confident that we will both move in the direction of our purpose and never forget that God has a plan in all things. I will always love and respect him. I am convinced our paths were meant to cross and we are both better because they did.”

While the news of their breakup right after their whirlwind makeup may come as a surprise fans, there’s one person who won’t be surprised by the turn of events at all: Weber’s mom, Barb.

As the season drew to a close, Barb made her feelings about her son’s choices known, from pre-proposal (she rooted for Sluss) to post-reunion with Prewett.

"Chris, he's going to have to fail to succeed,'' she told “Bachelor” host Chris Harrison after Weber chose to pursue Prewett. "All his friends, all his family, everyone that knows him knows that it's not going to work."

While the outspoken parent, who proved to be controversial among Bachelor Nation, hasn’t posted a reaction of her own to the latest news, she shared musical message on her own Instagram account the day the finale aired.

With three friends by her side, Barb belted out “Stop! In the Name of Love.”

In his post about the breakup, Weber even included a message for his Team Mom-approved ex, Sluss.

Hannah Ann Sluss spent quality time with Peter Weber in Alice Springs, Australia, on night one of the two-night season finale event on "The Bachelor." ABC

“Hannah Ann, you set an example for women everywhere a couple nights ago,” he wrote. “You are such a strong, confident woman and you deserve all the love in the world. I accept full responsibility for my mistakes in our relationship and wish you only the best. This has been an emotional experience and I am so grateful for the outreach of support that I have received from friends, family, and Bachelor Nation in the last few days.”

He added, “This is just another chapter in my story. One I will never forget and one I will always cherish.”