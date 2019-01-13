Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Ronnie Koenig

The former "Bachelor" Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham are officially a married couple!

The pair said "I do" in a romantic ceremony among friends and family on Saturday at the historic Haiku Mill, a former sugar mill featuring vine-draped ruins, in Maui, Hawaii. Luyendyk has been keeping fans posted on the couple's romantic week in the Aloha state leading up to their vows.

Matias Ezcurra - @nvmauimedia

Back in November, the former contestants announced that they are expecting their first child, a baby girl, due in June. (This was actually their second pregnancy announcement, following a controversial April Fool's joke last spring!)

"Life with you is all sunsets and rainbows. We’re getting married tomorrow!" Luyendyk, 37, captioned a photo of himself and Burnham embracing on the island with a gorgeous rainbow visible in the background. In a photo on his Instagram stories, he wrote "Happy wedding day," with a photo of the gorgeous bride.

The fairytale wedding was attended by about 120 friends and family members, including a few of the cast members from Luyendyk's season of "The Bachelor" including Seinne Fleming, Marikh Mathias, Jenna Cooper and Maquel Cooper. Cooper was one of Burnham's bridesmaids and the show's host, Chris Harrison, officiated the ceremony. The bride wore a lovely Hayley Paige gown that she described as having a "princess vibe" while Luyendyk wore a Kenneth Cole tux, according to US Weekly.

Before the big day, Burnham, 27, shared a photo with an adorable caption on news from their soon-to-be bundle of joy.

Burnham was actually Luyendyk's second fiancee after he famously proposed to Becca Kufrin on the show's season finale before breaking off the engagement a few weeks later. The former race car driver and real estate agent says he followed his heart when he changed his mind and later asked runner up Burnham to be his wife on the show's "The Bachelor: After the Final Rose" special in March.

Since then, he and Burnham shared a storybook year filled with major milestones such as traveling the world together, buying a home in Arizona and of course preparing for their wedding and new baby.

Congrats to the happy couple and soon-to-be happy family of three!