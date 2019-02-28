Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 28, 2019, 9:22 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

If you read and adored "The Baby-Sitters Club" books as a youngster, you're in luck!

The bestselling series, created by author Ann M. Martin, is about to become a TV show on Netflix.

Netflix is turning "The Baby-Sitters Club" book series into a live-action television series.

The streaming service announced Thursday that it's bringing back original characters Kristy, Mary Anne, Claudia, Stacey and Dawn in a contemporary live-action dramedy.

The 10-episode series will follow as the BFFs, who run a local babysitting service in fictional Stoneybrook, Connecticut, navigate adolescent problems like sibling rivalry, peer pressure and divorce.

The "Baby-Sitters Club" series, which has sold more than 180 million books worldwide, has been celebrated by critics for depicting strong female friendships and empowered young women.

“The themes of 'The Baby-Sitters Club' ​still resonate 30 years after the original book series was released, and there has never been a more opportune time to tell an aspirational story about empowering young female entrepreneurs,” Melissa Cobb, vice president of kids and family at Netflix, said in the release.

Cobb said Netflix's goal was to "contemporize the storylines and adventures of this iconic group of girlfriends to reflect modern-day issues."

Author Martin, who will help produce the Netflix series, expressed excitement, too.

"I’m amazed that there are so many passionate fans of 'The Baby-Sitters Club' after all these years, and I’m honored to continue to hear from readers — now grown, who have become writers, editors, teachers, librarians, filmmakers — who say that they see a reflection of themselves in the characters of Kristy and her friends," she said, adding that she hopes the Netflix series "will inspire a new generation of readers and leaders everywhere."

Martin launched "The Baby-Sitters Club" book series in 1986, and went on to write more than 35 of the novels herself before letting other authors take over. The series concluded in 2000.

A previous TV adaptation of "The Baby-Sitters Club" aired on HBO for just one season in 1990, and a movie version, starring Rachel Leigh Cook, was released in theaters in 1995.

No news yet on the Netflix show's cast or premiere date.