To say Awkwafina is busy would be an understatement. The “Crazy Rich Asians” star is garnering rave reviews for her new film, “The Farewell,” has a self-titled Comedy Central series in the works, and is set to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the upcoming "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings."

So how does the 30-year-old unwind? Awkwafina opened up to TODAY about her TV and movie viewing habits.

“I am obsessed with ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’; I watch it every night,” she said. “Everything that (Larry David) goes through, I feel like we all go through. We always feel like, ‘Duh, does no one see what's going on here?’ I actually just worked with Wanda Sykes, and because I'm such a big ‘Curb’ fan, I was so fan-girly over her.”

HBO

She continued, “Lately, I've been doing ‘Enlightened.’ I watched the first season of ‘Twin Peaks’ recently. I also love ‘Jessica Jones.’ There's this German show called ‘Dark.’ It's so good. Ya'll gotta check it out. There's this other show called ‘Awake,’ where they make everyone stay awake for 24 hours, counting quarters. And then they have to compete in a gameshow, like by threading needles. I also really like all the hits. You know, Discovery ID ‘Deadly Women.’ You just kind of know who did it with every episode. So there's not really a spoiler. It's just an automatic spoiler, but I love it. Love my ‘Forensic Files.’ I've watched every collection, number one through 955.”

As for movies, there’s one that holds a special place in Awkwafina’s heart.

“‘A League of Their Own’ was one of the first movies that I ever saw, and it made me want to play baseball,” she said. “And at the time, 'cause I was such a young kid, it wasn't weird to me that there was an all-female baseball team. Like, it wasn't a weird concept. Until I realized like, why that story happened, and it was because all the men went to war, and so they needed baseball. And so, you know, Geena Davis, Kit Keller, those were my childhood heroes. Those were strong women to me.”

Alamy Stock Photo

“I honestly think that we all want to be the Dottie (Queen of Diamonds), but we're all Marla Hooches, let's be honest. I'm Marla Hooch. And I have the ferocity of a Kit Keller, but I'm a Marla Hooch.”

Awkwafina also has nostalgia for several small-screen classics.

“I think everyone has their own TV comfort food,” she said. “For me, it's either ‘Parks and Rec,’ ‘30 Rock’ or ‘The Office.’ That's the comfort food, because I don't have to be paying attention. But then if I do pay attention, I giggle, and then I go back to what I'm doing. But for me, ‘Forensic Files’ — it's not good, because it's very horrible what's happening — but it is my comfort food. 'Cause my grandma used to watch Court TV when I was growing up, and she would love ‘Cold Case Files’ and ‘Forensic Files.’ So when I rewatch it now, I remember living with my grandma, and then her watching it. So it brings back good memories.”

Another way Awkwafina, who recently became a spokesperson for the app HotelTonight, likes to relax is by taking staycations.

“New York City is one of the best staycation places because it's a small city, but every block is like a different neighborhood,” she said. “ And even though you say, ‘I know the West Village,’ you don't really know it until you're there, and you're waking up. And there's always something new to explore. And also, if you leave something at home, like a shower cap, you can just go and get it.”