During this year's Academy Awards, a western will go up against "West Side Story" for best picture; two sets of married couples will go up for awards in acting categories; and Troy Kotsur may make Oscars history as the first deaf male actor to win an acting award.

In order to understand all those references, it's best to watch the movies nominated for best picture — and beyond. The month-and-a-half span between the nominees being announced on Feb. 8 and the awards show on March 27 is the perfect time to catch up on the year's most lauded movies.

Below, we've rounded up the Oscar-nominated movies that are currently streaming, and where to watch them online. For extra cinephile credit, work through all the best picture winners.

"Affairs of the Art"

Nominated for: Best animated short

Where to watch "Affairs of the Art" online: YouTube.

"Ascension"

Nominated for: Best documentary feature

Where to watch "Ascension" online: Amazon Prime Video, Paramount+

"Attica"

Nominated for: Best documentary feature

Where to watch "Attica" online: Amazon Prime Video, Showtime

"Audible"

Nominated for: Best documentary short

Where to watch “Audible” online: Netflix

"Belfast"

Nominated for: Best picture, best director (Kenneth Branagh), best actor (Ciarán Hinds), best supporting actress (Judi Dench)

Where to watch "Belfast" online: Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, Apple TV

"Being the Ricardos"

Nominated for: Best actress (Nicole Kidman), best actor (Javier Bardem), best supporting actor (J.K. Simmons)

Where to watch "Being the Ricardos" online: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

"Bestia"

Nominated for: Best animated short

Where to watch “Bestia” online: Vimeo

"CODA"

Nominated for: Best picture, best supporting actor (Troy Kotsur)

Where to watch "CODA" online: Apple TV+

"Coming 2 America"

Nominated for: Best makeup and hairstyling (Mike Marino, Stacey Morris, and Carla Farmer)

Where to watch "Coming 2 America" online: Amazon Prime Video

"Cruella"

Nominated for: Best costume design (Jenny Beavan), best makeup and hairstyling (Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne, and Julia Vernon)

Where to watch "Cruella" online: Disney+

"Don't Look Up"

Nominated for: Best picture, best original score

Where to watch "Don't Look Up" online: Netflix

"The Dress"

Nominated for: Best live action short

Where to watch “The Dress” online: Vimeo

"Drive My Car"

Nominated for: Best director (Ryûsuke Hamaguchi), adapted screenplay, international feature film

Where to watch “Drive My Car” online: HBO Max

"Dune"

Nominated for: Best picture, best adapted screenplay (Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, and Eric Roth), best cinematography (Greig Fraser), best costume design (Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan), best editing (Joe Walker), best makeup and hairstyling (Donald Mowat, Love Larson, and Eva von Bahr), best original score (Hans Zimmer), best production design, best sound, best visual effects

Where to watch "Dune" online: HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

"Encanto"

Nominated for: Best animated feature, best original score (Germaine Franco), best original song (“Dos Oruguitas” by Lin-Manuel Miranda)

Where to watch "Encanto" online: Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

"The Eyes of Tammy Faye"

Nominated for: Best actress (Jessica Chastain), best makeup and hairstyling (Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, and Justin Raleigh)

Where to watch "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" online: HBO Max, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

"Flee"

Nominated for: Best animated feature, best documentary feature, best international feature

Where to watch "Flee" online: Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, YouTube

"Free Guy"

Nominated for: Best visual effects

Where to watch “Free Guy” online: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube, Google Play

"Four Good Days"

Nominated for: Best original song (“Somehow You Do” by Diane Warren)

Where to watch “Four Good Days” online: Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, YouTube

"Hand of God"

Nominated for: Best international feature

Where to watch "Hand of God" online: Netflix

"House of Gucci"

Nominated for: Best makeup and hairstyling (Göran Lundström, Anna Carin Lock, and Frederic Aspiras)

Where to watch "House of Gucci" online: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube

"King Richard"

Nominated for: Best picture, best supporting actress (Aunjanue Ellis), best actor (Will Smith), best editing (Pamela Martin), best original screenplay (Zach Baylin), best original song (“Being Alive” by Dixson and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter)

Where to watch "King Richard" online: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube

"Lead Me Home"

Nominated for: Best documentary short

Where to watch "Lead Me Home" online: Netflix

"Licorice Pizza"

Nominated for: Best picture, best director (Paul Thomas Anderson), best original screenplay (Paul Thomas Anderson)

Where to watch "Licorice Pizza" online: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, YouTube

"The Long Goodbye"

Nomination: Best live-action short

Where to watch "The Long Goodbye" online: YouTube

"The Lost Daughter"

Nominated for: Best actress (Olivia Colman), best supporting actress (Jessie Buckley), best adapted screenplay (Maggie Gyllenhaal)

Where to watch "The Lost Daughter" online: Netflix

"Luca"

Nominated for: Best animated feature

Where to watch "Luca" online: Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube, Google Play

"Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom"

Nominated for: Best international feature film

Where to Watch "Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom" online: Amazon Prime Video, AppleTV, YouTube, Google Play

"The Mitchells vs. the Machines"

Nominated for: Best animated feature

Where to watch "The Mitchells vs. the Machines" online: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube, Google Play

"Nightmare Alley"

Nominated for: Best picture, best cinematography (Dan Laustsen), best costume design (Luis Sequeira), best production design

Where to watch "Nightmare Alley" online: HBO Max, Hulu, YouTube, Google Play

"No Time to Die"

Nominated for: Best original song (“No Time To Die” by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell), best sound, best visual effects

Where to watch "No Time to Die" online: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube, Google Play

"On My Mind"

Nominated for: Best live action short film

Where to watch “On My Mind” online: YouTube

"Parallel Mothers"

Nominated for: Best actress (Penélope Cruz), best original score (Alberto Iglesias)

Where to watch "Parallel Mothers" online: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube, Google Play

"The Power of the Dog"

Nominated for: Best picture, best director (Jane Campion), best actor (Benedict Cumberbatch), best supporting actor (Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee), best supporting actress (Kirsten Dunst), best adapted screenplay (Jane Campion), best cinematography (Ari Wegner), best editing (Peter Sciberras), best original score (Jonny Greenwood), best production design, best sound

Where to watch "The Power of the Dog" online: Netflix

"The Queen of Basketball"

Nominated for: Best documentary short

Where to watch "The Queen of Basketball" online: YouTube

"Raya and the Last Dragon"

Nominated for: Best animated feature

Where to watch "Raya and the Last Dragon" online: Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube, Google Play

"Robin Robin"

Nominated for: Best animated short

Where to watch "Robin Robin" online: Netflix

"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings"

Nomination: Best visual effects

Where to watch "Robin Robin" online: Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube, Google Play

"Spencer"

Nominated for: Best actress (Kristen Stewart)

Where to watch "Spencer" online: Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube, Google Play

"Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)"

Nominated for: Best documentary feature

Where to watch "Summer of Soul" online: Hulu, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video

"Three Songs for Benazir"

Nominated for: Best documentary short

Where to watch "Three Songs for Benazir" online: Netflix

"Tick, Tick…Boom!"

Nominated for: Best actor (Andrew Garfield), best editing (Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum)

Where to watch "Tick, Tick...Boom!" online: Netflix

"The Tragedy of Macbeth"

Nominated for: Best actor (Denzel Washington), best cinematography (Bruno Delbonnel), best production design

Where to watch "The Tragedy of Macbeth" online: Apple TV+

"West Side Story"

Nominated for: Best picture, best director (Steven Spielberg), best supporting actress (Ariana DeBose), best cinematography (Janusz Kaminski), best costume design (Paul Tazewell), best production design, best sound

Where to watch "West Side Story" online: Disney+, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video

"The Windshield Wiper"

Nominated for: Best animated short film

Where to watch “The Windshield Wiper" online: YouTube