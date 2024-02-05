Taylor Swift sings along to Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Vampire’ at Grammys, despite feud rumors

Taylor Swift sang along during Olivia Rodrigo's performance of her hit song "Vampire," despite early rumors that the track might be about "Anti-Hero" singer.

Rodrigo performed the hit single from her second studio album "Guts" at the 2024 Grammy Awards on Feb. 4. She was decked out in red to go along with the vampiric themes of the song, which chronicle a relationship that's turned manipulative.

Swift and Rodrigo's public friendship fizzled in 2021 after the release of "Drivers License" and the retroactive writing credit Rodrigo gave Swift and her collaborator Jack Antonoff. This stoked rumors of a feud between Swift and Rodrigo, so when the latter returned to the music scene after a two-year hiatus, some suspected her songs about a soured relationship might have been inspired by Swift.

But at the 2024 Grammys, Swift could be seen dancing and singing along during Rodrigo's performance. And at the end, she even gave Rodrigo an emphatic standing ovation.

Rodrigo was asked outright if "Vampire" was inspired by Swift back in September when she first released "Guts."

“How do I answer this?” Rodrigo responded to the Guardian after she was asked about it in an interview. "I mean, I never want to say who any of my songs are about. I’ve never done that before in my career and probably won’t. I think it’s better to not pigeonhole a song to being about this one thing.”

“I was very surprised when people thought that,” she added.

The now-20-year-old addressed her relationships and rumored feuds in an interview with Rolling Stone in September 2023, saying, “I don’t have beef with anyone.”

“I’m very chill. I keep to myself. I have my four friends and my mom, and that’s really the only people I talk to, ever. There’s nothing to say,” she said. “There’s so many Twitter conspiracy theories.”

In the same interview, she said the retroactive writing credits added to "Sour" caused her to be “a little caught off-guard” when it happened.

“At the time it was very confusing, and I was green and bright-eyed and bushy-tailed. Is that the phrase?” she said. “It’s not something that I was super involved in. It was more team-on-team. So, I wouldn’t be the best person to ask.”

During a December 2021 interview with Time, Rodrigo also addressed the retroactive credits, telling the publication that “it was really frustrating to see people discredit and deny my creativity.”

Rodrigo and Swift are both nominated at the 2024 Grammys for the coveted album of the year for "Guts" and "Midnights," respectively. They're also both nominated for record and song of the year — Rodrigo for "Vampire" and Swift for "Anti-Hero."

Both artists were also up against one another for best pop solo performance, but the award went to Miley Cyrus for "Flowers." The two were pinned against each other once again for best pop vocal album, but Swift took home the win.