The relatable reason SZA showed up late and out of breath, phone in hand, to accept her Grammy

SZA quickly ran onto the stage just in time to accept her Grammy Award, out of breath for a very relatable reason.

After winning the accolade for best R&B song for "Snooze," the singer hugged presenter Lizzo and scurried over to the microphone with her phone still in her hand as the audience erupted in applause.

"I'm sorry, I'm out of breath because I was changing and then I took a shot and then I ran here," she said, receiving a multitude of laughs from the crowd.

Lizzo and SZA share a hug on the Grammy stage. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

SZA took a moment to reminisce on her longtime friendship with Lizzo, which dates back to 2013 when they were on "a tiny Red Bull tour together opening up in small rooms for, like, 100 people."

"To be on this stage with her is so amazing," she said of the "Truth Hurts" singer. "I'm so grateful."

She then went through a list she thanked, including God, her parents, siblings, godparents and her team.

"I just — I'm sorry, I'm just really overwhelmed. I just — you don't really understand. I came really, really far and I can't believe this is happening. And it feels very fake," she said before taking a moment to call out another artist in the room, Taylor Swift.

"I'm — hi, Taylor! I love you. I'm just very grateful. I'm not an attractive crier. Have a good evening!" she said.

SZA walked into the 2024 Grammys with the most nominations of any artist, with nine. Aside from her win for best R&B song for "Snooze," SZA was also nominated for the coveted album of the year, as well as record of the year and best R&B performance.

SZA also took home the award for best pop duo/group performance with Phoebe Bridgers for “Ghost in the Machine.”

She was in contention for song of the year, but Billie Eilish claimed the win with “What Was I Made For?” SZA was also nominated for best melodic rap performance, but the award went to Lil Durk and J. Cole for "All My Life."

SZA was up for best traditional R&B performance, which went to PJ Morton and Susan Carol for “Good Morning.”

The singer took the stage herself at the Grammys, singing hit "Kill Bill" as a dumpster lit on fire behind her and a group of background dancers broke out into choreographed fights.

