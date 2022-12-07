'SVU' star Mariska Hargitay meets Kelly Clarkson's daughter River Rose in rare public outing at PCAs

Mariska Hargitay met a special fan as she posed for photos on the red carpet at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards.

The 58-year-old Emmy winner, who dazzled in a white collared top and lime green wrap skirt, was captured speaking to Kelly Clarkson at the event on Dec. 6.

Clarkson, 40, attended the award show with her 8-year-old daughter River Rose. Hargitay greeted River Rose and hugged her as the trio snapped a few adorable photos together.

Mariska Hargitay, Kelly Clarkson and her daughter, River Rose Blackstock, pose for photos at the People's Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Dec. 6, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. Todd Williamson / E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

Backstage at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, for the ceremony, Hargitay took a few moments to tell River Rose a funny story involving her mom.

“Your mom, I was on her show because I was so lucky to be on her awesome show, and she wanted to ask me questions and I wouldn’t even let her,” the “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” star explained as Clarkson laughed.

Hargitay continued, “You know why? Because I love her so much and she sings my favorite song. And she made me cry and I started crying on her show because I love her voice and it went right into my soul and in my gut… and not a lot of people can do that where they sing and it goes like a ray of light into someone’s soul. And that’s what your mom does.”

The “Because of You” singer added, “And vice versa, I’m a huge fan of hers.”

The actor was referring to her appearance last year on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” when she gushed about Clarkson’s “Hamilton” cover.

River Rose also met Music Icon Award recipient Shania Twain inside and took some more pictures.

The mother-daughter duo also snapped a photo with Shania Twain at the awards show. Mark Von Holden/E! Entertainment/NBC / E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

Both Clarkson and Hargitay walked away with trophies by the end of the night. While Hargitay was given the 2022 People’s Choice Award for drama TV star for her portrayal of Olivia Benson, Clarkson won the daytime TV show award for her talk show.

Cameras captured River Rose clapping and smiling as her mom, dressed in a ruffled fuchsia dress, took the stage to accept her award.

Kelly Clarkson and her daughter, River Rose Blackstock, posed for a photo during the show. Mark Von Holden/E! Entertainment/NBC / E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

“This is awesome. I’m having a date night with my daughter, River Rose,” Clarkson told the crowd. She then spoke about her 6-year-old son and said, “Remy, I know you’re at home. You’re not feeling well. We love you baby.”

Clarkson shares her children with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. River Rose and Remington joined their mom in September when she was recognized with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.