Shania Twain rocks pink hair and ‘That Don’t Impress Me Much’-inspired look at PCAs

Shania Twain is celebrating her iconic leopard print “That Don’t Impress Me Much” outfit with an updated version for the 2022 People’s Choice Awards.

On Tuesday Dec. 6, the music legend strutted down the red carpet at the award show in a dress with a sheer and leopard print bodice and a velvet skirt. Her eye-popping look included a matching leopard print scarf and hood.

The singer shared why she opted for pink hair at the awards show on Dec. 6, 2022. Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Twain also updated the look by rocking a new pink hair style.

Fans might recognize the hood as it is the same look she wore as she strolled through the desert in her 1997 music video for hit single “That Don’t Impress Me Much.”

Her stylist, Chris Horan, told E! style correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi that the dress was custom made by Rodarte and features “elements of major moments in her career,” Rassi said during the red carpet broadcast.

Before taking the stage to perform a medley of her biggest hits, the 57-year-old singer spoke to TODAY.com on the red carpet and said her pink color was temporary. However, the music and fashion icon said she is considering adding more color and keeping it.

Shania Twain wore custom Rodarte for the 2022 People's Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California. Amy Sussman / Getty Images

She also talked about the importance of her song “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” in 2022 and explained that what it means to be a woman has “dramatically” changed for her since she wrote the track.

“I was one of these girls that was never comfortable in my own skin,” she shared. “I was always hiding my figure and cutting it down.”

Twain said music became her first “safe place” and allowed her to embrace her femininity.

“Being a woman for me today is about wearing your scars, wearing it good and bad. I feel comfortable. It means being unapologetic,” she said.

The songwriter will release her sixth studio album, “Queen of Me,” which includes her recent single “Waking Up Dreaming,” in February 2023.

She is being honored with the Music Icon Award at the ceremony on Tuesday night.

With a new album arriving almost 25 years after her massive record “Come On Over,” Twain told E! News correspondent Laverne Cox that she would advise rising stars in the industry to “walk your own path and never be intimidated.”

The People’s Choice Awards is being held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and airing on NBC and E! at 9 p.m. ET.