Selma Blair gets warm applause for Emmys appearance presenting final award

Selma Blair presented at the 74th Emmy Awards and was met with a standing ovation for her appearance.

The actor received a nearly minute-long round of applause from the night's attendees as she prepared to present the award for outstanding drama series. Dressed in a black gown that featured a large gold flower appliqué, the actor made her way onstage with the aid of a walking cane, which she has used since being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2019.

Blair's appearance during the award ceremony earned her a nearly minute-long round of applause Kevin Mazur / WireImage

"I am so honored to be here this evening to present the final award for outstanding drama series," she began once the applause finally died down. Soon after, she revealed the winner of the award was the HBO dark comedy series "Succession."

Blair's appearance as the evening's final presenter was met with praise from viewers on social media platforms.

"Selma Blair as the night’s final presenter is unexpected — but also absolutely wonderful #Emmys," one Twitter user remarked.

Throughout the award ceremony, the presenters' personas and careers appeared to coordinate on some level with the award they were set to reveal. For the outstanding variety talk series award, television host Seth Meyers presented.

The actor appeared in a black gown and used the aid of a cane. Mark Terrill / AP

For many, the fact that Blair— who has been open about how multiple sclerosis has limited her ability to walk and move— was selected to present the award for an outstanding series proved to be particularly special.

"Disability representation matters," one user commented.

"Queen of Queens Selma Blair receives a standing ovation presenting the final award of the night: Outstanding Drama Series," another wrote.

"As someone who often uses a cane in her struggle with MS, I strive to be as elegant and amazing as @SelmaBlair," one fan of the actor wrote. "We share similar difficulties with this disease, and she is nothing short of an inspiration #Emmys2022."