Samuel L. Jackson didn't win a Tony Award on Sunday, but he may have won best reaction.

The 74-year-old actor was going viral for his reaction during the awards ceremony on June 11 when Brandon Uranowitz was announced as the winner of the category they were both nominated in, best featured actor in a play.

The "Pulp Fiction" actor was nominated for his role in August Wilson's "The Piano Lesson." Uranowitz, a 36-year-old Broadway vet, won for "Leopoldstadt."

As the winner was announced, Jackson wore a serious expression, and his face didn't change much. The only change was a slight head tilt after he learned he lost. But the passing moment became Twitter's latest favorite thing.

"oh my god samuel l jackson’s face," one fan tweeted.

"Samuel L. Jackson’s face is taking me out for some reason!" someone tweeted.

“@SamuelLJackson is literally my mood,” one fan wrote.

Others speculated at the meaning behind the "Coach Carter" actor's expression.

"Sam Jackson never bothers with the fake “I’m so happy for them” face and honestly, I appreciate it," another said.

"wow samuel l. jackson DOES NOT want to be at the tony’s," another said.

A clip of the moment on YouTube got a couple comments, too.

"He had the same look before it was even announced," someone wrote. "He just didn’t care at all."

This year was the "Django Unchained" actor's first time being nominated for a Tony. He received an honorary Oscar in 2022 and has won two NAACP Image awards.