Sam Smith arrives to the Grammys with a coordinated all-red entourage

Sam Smith and Kim Petras were joined by a couple of special guests as they shut down the red carpet at the 65th annual Grammy Awards with their dramatic all-red outfits.

The duo, who will perform their No. 1 hit, "Unholy," at the award ceremony on Feb. 5, arrived with “RuPaul’s Drag Race” stars Gottmik and Violet Chachki.

Sam Smith, Kim Petras, Violet Chachki and Gottmik at the 65th annual Grammy Awards. Jordan Strauss / AP

The group of four were reunited after the reality television stars appeared with Smith and Petras in their music video last year for "Unholy."

Petras, Smith, Gottmik, Chachki and the rest of their entourage all wore red outfits that popped on the matching carpet.

Smith delivered a smoldering glare as they showed off their accessories, which included gloves, a cane, a veil, a top hat and pearl earrings.

Sam Smith arrives at the 65th annual Grammy Awards. Jordan Strauss / AP

While they had a more serious demeanor on the red carpet, Smith has plenty to celebrate.

Fans have been replaying their recent album, "Gloria," since it was released on Jan. 27.

Smith's studio album contains the hit single "Unholy" as well as features with Ed Sheeran and Jessie Reyez.

Their statement on the red carpet is surely just a preview of the theatrical performance Smith and Petras will deliver when they take the stage at the Grammys.

They previously sang the track together at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2022 across the pond and "Saturday Night Live" last month, but this will be their first time belting out the song's catchy lyrics at a major award show.

