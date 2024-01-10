Nominations for the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced Jan. 10 and while expected favorites like "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer," which led the way with five nods apiece, were represented, several other titles were left out. There were also some nominees that may have caught pundits and fans by surprise.

Here's a look at some of the films that got snubbed and some others that got recognition many didn't see coming.

Snub: "May December"

Gabriel Chung as Charlie Atherton-Yoo and Charles Melton as Joe Yoo. Netflix

"May December" has already generated a ton of Oscar buzz, with stars Natalie Portman and Charles Melton garnering Golden Globes nods, but they couldn't get any love from the SAG Awards, as the movie didn't score any nominations.

Snub: "Air"

Ben Affleck in "Air." Alamy Stock Photo

Matt Damon. Ben Affleck. Viola Davis. Jason Bateman. There's a lot to like here, but the drama about how Nike signed Michael Jordan rolled a big goose egg, failing to pick up a single nomination, even after it secured a pair of noms at the Golden Globes and one for best acting ensemble at the Critics Choice Awards.

Snub: Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio (left) and Lily Gladstone (right) in "Killers of the Flower Moon." Apple TV+

DiCaprio, who won a SAG Award in 2016 for “The Revenant,"starred in "Killers of the Flower Moon," which earned nominations for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture, as well as individual nominations for Robert De Niro and Lily Gladstone, who just won a Golden Globe for her work in the film.

DiCaprio, though, didn't make the cut for outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role. Could that be a harbinger come Oscar time?

Snub: Mark Ruffalo

Ruffalo can sympathize with DiCaprio. He earned raves for his work in “Poor Things,” garnering a Golden Globe nomination, but the SAG Awards didn’t reward him with one.

Fantasia Barrino

"The Color Purple" picked up a nomination for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture and Danielle Brooks was also honored with a nod for outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role. Barrino, however, was nowhere to be seen in the field for outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role.

Surprise: "The Holdovers"

Dominic Sessa (left) and Paul Giamatti (right) in "The Holdovers." Courtesy Focus Features

For his work in "The Holdovers," Paul Giamatti won best performance by a male actor in a motion picture (musical or comedy) at the Golden Globes, and he secured a SAG Awards nomination for outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role. Da’Vine Joy Randolph was also recognized for the film with a SAG Awards nomination for outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role.

The movie, though, was passed over for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture, but at least it did get acknowledged otherwise.

Surprise: “Nyad”

This true story about 64-year-old swimmer Diana Nyad’s effort to become the first person to swim from Cuba to Florida scored Annette Bening a nomination for outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role and Jodie Foster a nod for outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role, mirroring the Golden Globe nominations they each had.

Surprise: "American Fiction"

Jeffrey Wright in "American Fiction." Claire Folger / MGM

While some movies may have a gripe, some others can jump for joy. "American Fiction" "outperformed expectations" by snagging a trio of nominations, including outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture, outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role for Jeffrey Wright and outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role for Sterling K. Brown.

Surprise: Penélope Cruz

Cruz is a four-time Academy Awards nominee, winning once. Might another nomination be on the way? Her nomination for outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role for "Ferrari" may have put her square on the map when Oscar nominations are announced.

Cruz's work in the movie "is the very best thing about 'Ferrari,' but had been overlooked until today," according to The Hollywood Reporter.