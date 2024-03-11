Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt playfully squashed any Barbenheimer rivalry at this year's Academy Awards — but not without a few zingers first.

Gosling, who played Ken in "Barbie," and Blunt, who played Kitty Oppenheimer in "Oppenheimer," had some fun with the dueling box office hits when presenting together at this year's Oscars.

"Oh, hello Emily," Gosling said flatly.

“Well, bit of a frosty hello,” Blunt said.

“Not at all, I’m just happy we can finally put this Barbenheimer rivalry behind us,” Gosling replied.

“Oppenheimer” swept all the major awards at multiple ceremonies this year, including a haul of seven Oscars to lead the way on Sunday night. The lone win for “Barbie” among eight nominations went to Billie Eilish for best original song for "What Was I Made For."

“That’s right, here’s Ken and Kitty just leaving all that fodder in the dust,” Blunt said. “And the way this awards season’s turned out, it wasn’t that much of a rivalry, so, just let it go.”

"It’s true, you guys are doing very well, congratulations," Gosling said. "But you know, I think I’ve figured out why they called it 'Barbenheimer' and they didn’t call it 'Oppenbarbie,'” Gosling said. “Well, I think you guys are at the tail end of that because you were riding Barbie’s coattails all summer.”

Blunt then drew a roar of laughter from the crowd for her response.

"Thanks for Ken-splaining that to me, all right Mr. 'I-need-to-paint-my-abs-on-to-get-nominated' — you don’t see Robert Downey doing that!” Blunt said, referencing her "Oppenheimer" co-star.

"Robert Downey did not paint his abs on!" she added.

Gosling then seized the microphone and yelled, "You’re kidding!”

“This is insane, Emily, this has got to stop. We have to squash this,” Gosling said.

The two stars then turned their attention to celebrating the work of stunt performers. Gosling and Blunt co-star in the upcoming movie "The Fall Guy," in which Gosling plays a retired stuntman who tries to make the biggest comeback of his career.

Blunt told Willie Geist on TODAY in January that her two children with fellow actor John Krasinski are big Gosling fans. They loved Gosling's performance as Ken in "Barbie."

"They know a lot of people I’ve worked with. But Ryan is — Ryan’s it for them,” Blunt said. "They were, like, ‘What does he look like when he has normal hair?’ And so I had to be, like, ‘This is what he normally looks like.’ It’s so funny.”