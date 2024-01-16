Rob McElhenney multitasked at the Emmys by watching the Eagles’ playoff game — see the pic

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Rob McElhenney had a tough decision to make at the Emmy Awards.

The “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” creator and star, who’s a huge Philadelphia Eagles fan, tried to make the most out of a bad situation when he watched the Eagles-Tampa Bay Buccaneers playoff game on his phone while in his seat at the Jan. 15 ceremony.

“Who schedules the Emmys the same night as the @eagles,” he captioned a photo of himself on X taking in the game sitting next to wife and co-star Kaitlin Olson, while adding the hashtags #gobirds and #FlyEaglesFly.

The NFL certainly appreciated his dedication.

“Priorities,” the league’s account responded.

McElhenney's FX series, “Welcome to Wrexham,” about a Welsh soccer team he owns with Ryan Reynolds, won five Emmys and was honored earlier this month at the Creative Arts Emmys ceremony.

McElhenney did manage to enjoy the fruits of his work at the Jan. 15 ceremony, showing off a photo of himself with an Emmy Award.

“Worth it I guess. Up the town,” he wrote.

McElhenney, who is such a die-hard Eagles fan that he's even appeared on Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce's "New Heights" podcast, may have been baffled by the Emmys taking place at the same time as an NFL playoff game, but the conflict only came about because the ceremony, originally slated for last September, had to be rescheduled due to the actors and writers strikes.

You may be able to forgive McElhenney because there may not have been a ton of suspense at the ceremony for him, since he had already won his Emmys.

There wasn't a ton of suspense in the game, either. The Buccaneers raced out to a 13-0 lead, en route to hammering the Eagles, 32-9, and putting an end to a season in which Philadelphia started 10-1 before losing six of their final seven games.

(From left to right): "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" stars Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Rob McElhenney, Kaitlin Olson and Danny DeVito appeared at the Emmy Awards, where they addressed the lack of love the ceremony has for their comedy. Christopher Polk / Variety via Getty Images

While McElhenney was distracted by the game, he did make sure to get it together to appear with his castmates from “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.” He joined Olson, Danny DeVito, Charlie Day and Glenn Howerton to present the award for outstanding talk series.

The crew took the opportunity to lament the lack of respect they’ve gotten from the Emmys. “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” has been on for 16 seasons and has been nominated for only a trio of Emmys, prompting Olson to compare how DeVito’s classic series “Taxi” garnered 34 nods during its five-year run.

All of the nominations for “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” have come in the stunt coordination category.