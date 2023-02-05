Rita Ora bares all in a nude, sheer dress for Grammys preshow

At an intimate pre-Grammy house party in Los Angeles, Rita Ora wore a nude, sheer backless dress with black feather detailing for a performance of her new single, "You Only Love Me."

Ora stepped out on Friday, Feb. 3, in the bold look. Under the dress, she wore black underwear and styled the look with black heels.

Rita Ora with her bold look on Feb. 3. Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin / GC Images

"You Only Love Me" was released Jan. 27, along with a music video for the song depicting Ora as a heartbroken bride. But that depiction was "NOT the wedding I always dreamed of," she tweeted when the video came out.

Rita Ora recently tied the knot with Taika Waititi. Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

Instead, her wedding featured an emerald ring with a gold band. Ora, 32, confirmed in January that she married director Taika Waititi, 47, after they first sparked dating rumors in April 2021.

Hosted by comedian and former “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah, the 2023 Grammys are broadcast live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. They are available to watch on CBS and various streaming platforms. Beyoncé leads the list of nominees with nine nominations, with stars like Harry Styles, Adele, Bad Bunny and more also up for awards. Performers include Styles, Lizzo, Bad Bunny and more. Follow TODAY.com for complete Grammys coverage, including this year’s winners, unexpected moments, and can’t-miss performances from the biggest names in music.