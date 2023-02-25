Ray Liotta’s daughter accepts his Walk of Fame star and sends him a message in emotional speech

Nearly nine months after her father’s death, Ray Liotta’s daughter Karsen Liotta has accepted a posthumous star issued to the actor by the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

As part of the ceremony, Karsen read a letter from Martin Scorsese, who directed the deceased actor in the 1990 film “Goodfellas.”

To collect the recognition, Karsen also delivered a speech in which she thanked a number of people who’d worked with her father in the past. Elizabeth Banks — who directed him in the 2023 film “Cocaine Bear” and was also present — was among the names to whom Karsen offered her appreciation. She also thanked her father’s “Black Bird” (2022) co-star Taron Egerton and his fiancé Jacy Nittolo.

Karsen Liotta poses for a photo during the ceremony where Ray Liotta is posthumously honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Feb. 24, 2023 in Hollywood, California. David Livingston / Getty Images

“I’m so touched to be accepting this honor on behalf of my dad. I couldn’t be more proud of him,” she said in her speech. “He was a one-of-a-kind actor and the best friend, brother, and father anyone could ask for.”

Tearing up, Karsen looked to the sky and addressed her father, saying, “I lucked out with you.”

“If you had a Ray in your life, you’re lucky,” she added. “I love you so much. Thank you for your work and the imprint you left on me and all of those who love you. Everyone deserves a Ray in their life.”

Ray Liotta's Walk of Fame star. ROBYN BECK / AFP via Getty Images

Karsen, who acted in the 2000 film “A Rumor of Angels” alongside her father, appeared more recently in the 2020 movie “Hubie Halloween.” She has been vocal about the loss of her father on Instagram, sharing moments of the public appearances she has made in his stead.

In January, she posted pictures of her appearance at the Critics Choice Awards on Instagram, writing in the caption that it was “Such a beautiful day honoring my Dad’s nomination at the Critics Choice Awards.”

Weeks after her father’s death, Karsen shared an image of her alongside her father on Instagram.

“Those who knew him loved him. You are the best Dad anyone could ask for. I love you. Thank you for everything,” she wrote at the time.

Liotta’s father died in his sleep on May 26, 2022, at the age of 67, while shooting a movie called “Dangerous Waters” in the Dominican Republic.

The late actor was best known for his dramatic roles, including as Shoeless Joe Jackson in the 1989 movie “Field of Dreams,” “Hannibal” ( 2001), and more recently “The Many Saints of Newark” (2021).

In 1986, he appeared alongside Melanie Griffith in his breakout role in “Something Wild,” for which he earned a Golden Globe Award nomination.