Quinta Brunson makes Emmys comedy history with 'Abbott Elementary'

Praise for "Abbott Elementary," the elementary school-set sitcom written and created by Quinta Brunson, has been rolling in since the show first aired on ABC last December.

The standout comedy became ABC's highest ranked new comedy among adults. With a near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score, "Abbott Elementary" was the year's most-tweeted comedy show, as of March.

Brunson, 32, hit yet another milestone with the show when Emmy nominations were announced on Tuesday, July 12.

Of the show's seven nominations, Brunson received three: Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series and Outstanding Comedy Series.

Quinta Brunson (left) stars in and created "Abbott Elementary." Raymond Liu / Getty Images

In doing so, Brunson made Emmys history. Brunson is both the youngest Black woman to ever be nominated in a comedy acting category and the first Black woman to earn three nominations across comedy categories in the same year. She was nominated as an actor, writer and producer.

On Twitter, Brunson said the nominations left her "speechless."

"Crying shaking and throwing up has new meaning to me because I real life did all three," she wrote, alluding to a meme.

Brunson, who rose to prominence making videos for Buzzfeed, was not the only "Abbott Elementary" star recognized.

Her co-stars Janelle James (Principal Ava Coleman) and Sheryl Lee Ralph (Barbara Howard) were both nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. Tyler James Williams (Gregory Eddie) was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. These are the first Emmy nominations for each.

In a reaction video shared by her son on Twitter, Sheryl Lee Ralph said, "I don't know what to say."

Sharing their reactions, fans were overjoyed for the show's cast and creators.

The nominations come as the show is on hiatus. Season two premieres September 21. In the meantime, TODAY outlined what viewers can expect in the new season.

Speaking to TODAY earlier this year, Brunson shared how her mom's experience as a public school teacher in Philadelphia inspired the show.

“One of her stories I used in the pilot actually, of another teacher punching a kid,” Brunson told TODAY. “She has so many tidbits here and there that I kind of pull from. It’s just stuck in my brain — everything that she’s told me over the years and everything I’ve witnessed because I was with her so much at school.”

Brunson said she didn't have the patience to be a teacher, but wrote a show to capture qualities embodied by the best of the profession.

"It’s actually a really hard job that you have to have a lot of gall, hurt and emotional stability to be able to do. So if you can’t do all of that, you’re not going to be a good teacher. If you can do all of that, it’s actually really special," she said.