Prince William arrives at the 2024 BAFTAs solo as wife Kate Middleton recovers from surgery

Prince William walked a red carpet solo on Sunday as he attended the British Academy of Film and Television Arts awards without his wife.

William appeared at the 2024 BAFTAs by himself on Feb. 18 while Catherine, Princess of Wales, continues to recover from abdominal surgery she underwent in January.

He was photographed on the BAFTAs red carpet at the Royal Festival Hall in London donning a navy blue velvet tuxedo jacket over a crisp white button-down shirt, a pair of black pants and a black bowtie to complete the look.

Prince William walks the red carpet at the 2024 BAFTAs in London. Jordan Pettitt / AFP

Kensington Palace announced that William would be attending the BAFTAs in a statement on Friday, Feb. 16 and would be watching “the Awards ceremony before meeting category winners and EE Rising Star Award nominees.”

William has served as the president of BAFTA since he was appointed in February 2010. His grandfather, the late Prince Philip, was the first president, holding the role from 1959 to 1965, according to BAFTA.

While attending the award show, William met with with several celebrities, including David Beckham, who is set to present an award during the ceremony according to a press release from BAFTA. They were photographed shaking hands at the award show, both dressed to the nines for the occasion.

Prince William and David Beckham shake hands at the 2024 BAFTAs. Jordan Pettitt / WPA Pool

He was also photographed with Cate Blanchett, who will also be presenting an award during the ceremony. In one snap, the two embraced, with several others capturing a conversation between the two as they sat side by side in their seats.

Cate Blanchett and Prince William met up inside Royal Festival Hall in London at the 2024 BAFTAs. Jordan Pettitt / WPA Pool

William also spent time on the red carpet meeting members of the public, shaking hands and conversing with individuals at the barricades.

Prince William spoke with members of the public on the red carpet at the 2024 BAFTAs. Jordan Pettitt / WPA Pool

William and his wife have historically attended the event together.

At last year’s BAFTAs in February 2023, the Prince and Princess of Wales coordinated in their black-and-white ensembles on the red carpet.

Before 2023, they last attended in 2020.

In 2021, the ceremony was held virtually and William was unable to make a video address due to the death of his grandfather. In 2022, officials at Kensington Palace said they had “diary constraints” according to Variety, though William ultimately made an appearance via a prerecorded video.

Meanwhile, Kate has been recovering at home since the end of January after she underwent a “planned abdominal surgery,” per a statement from Kensington Palace on Jan. 17.

“The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery,” the statement read in part. “Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.”

On Jan. 29, Kensington Palace shared another statement announcing that Kate had “returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery” and was “making good progress.”