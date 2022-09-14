Photo shows how Quinta Brunson took Jimmy Kimmel's Emmys stunt in stride

Despite Jimmy Kimmel's poorly-received stunt during her Emmys win, "Abbott Elementary" creator and star Quinta Brunson didn't let it get her down.

Brunson, who won in the category of outstanding writing in a comedy series on Sept. 12, had to step over TV host Jimmy Kimmel as he laid on the stage to claim her win.

Actor Will Arnett had dragged Kimmel out by the foot and done a bit implying the TV host had passed after having too much to drink after losing the Variety Talk Series award for the 13th time.

Arnett then announced Brunson as the winner in the category.

"Jimmy, wake up! I won!" Brunson quipped as she stepped up to accept her award. Kimmel gave a thumbs up but continued to stay on the stage as Brunson spoke. He was later dragged off after Brunson's speech.

But despite the stunt, Brunson didn't appear too fazed. A photo of her later that evening shows her jokingly covering Kimmel's face with her new award.

Brunson holds her award in front of Kimmel's face. Michael Buckner / Variety via Getty Images

Fans online would later criticize Kimmel's stunt as "highly disrespectful" and "incredibly rude."

However, Brunson was asked about the joke in a post-Emmy press room following her win and she said it hadn't bothered her "that much."

“I know Jimmy Kimmel, and I don’t know, I feel like the bit didn’t bother me that much. I don’t know what the internet thinks,” she said at the time, adding that Kimmel had given her her "first big late-night spot."

Brunson looks down at Kimmel during her speech. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

"He was one of the first people to see 'Abbott Elementary.' He was the first person to message me on Instagram. He was so excited it was going to be on ABC," she said. "I was happy it was Jimmy. He’s one of the comedy godfathers. I’m a huge fan of Will Arnett, so I was wrapped up in the moment."

Brunson added that she was slated to be on Kimmel's show on Sept. 14, so there was still time for her to get mad.

“Maybe I’ll punch him. I don’t know. We’ll see what happens.”

Kimmel later joked to Entertainment Tonight that he "had my eyes closed, I had no idea where I was."

"It was one of the weirdest things that’s ever happened to me,” Kimmel said, going on to congratulate Brunson for her hit show.

“She is so unbelievably talented. And I saw her pilot before it came out on ABC, and I wrote to her, and I was like, ‘I don’t know how we got this, but congratulations. You made a pilot that any network would be ecstatic to get,’” Kimmel said, adding “She’s a lovely person as well.”