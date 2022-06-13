The children of the King of Pop were there in person on Sunday to honor their late father on a night when the Broadway hit "MJ" took home four Tony Awards.

Prince Jackson, 25, and Paris Jackson, 24, appeared onstage at Radio City Music Hall during the show to introduce a performance by the cast of "MJ: The Musical," which tells the story of Michael Jackson's life and features 25 of his biggest hits.

“A lot of people seem to think our dad Michael Jackson changed popular music forever,” Prince Jackson said. “And who are we to disagree?

"But what people may not know is he loved musicals, on film and on the stage. That’s why we are so incredibly honored to introduce the night’s first nominee for best musical, ‘MJ,’ which, using many of his iconic hits, looks at the complexities and brilliance of our father’s process.”

"MJ: The Musical" was nominated for 10 Tony Awards and took home four: Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical, Best Choreography, Best Sound Design of a Musical and Best Lighting Design of a Musical.

"This number showcases that creative process as he builds a dance routine step by unforgettable step to one of his best-loved hits, drawing on some of the influences who helped inspire his signature style," Paris Jackson said while introducing the performance.

Paris Jackson and "MJ" star Myles Frost, who won his first Tony on Sunday night, shared a hug at the ceremony. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro

Earlier in the night, Paris Jackson was also pictured giving a hug to "MJ" star Myles Frost, 22, a Broadway newcomer who won his first Tony for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role.

She added onstage that it was a "great honor" to introduce Frost and and the "remarkable" cast of "MJ."