Paris Jackson is unrecognizable at Grammys after covering up her 80 tattoos

Paris Jackson arrived to the 2024 Grammys with a noticeable change. The 25-year-old actor and model covered up her multiple tattoos showing, instead, a bare chest and arms.

Jackson, who is the daughter of the late Michael Jackson, has more than 80 tattoos, including a foot tattoo that she gave herself during Covid-19 quarantine.

Paris Jackson at the 66th GRAMMY Awards on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, CA. Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Jackson clued fans in to the process of covering her tattoos up in a joint instagram post with the CoverFx makeup brand.

#CoverFX meant business when they said total cover cream foundation would have me covered," she posted alongside a time-lapse video of her in a makeup chair.

Makeup artist Pauly Blanch confirmed he applied CoverFX on Jackson ahead of the Grammys in his own Instagram post.

Paris Jackson and her brother Prince Jackson in 2022. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro

Jackson told People Magazine about her first ever tattoo in 2022, which she says was a spontaneous decisions.

"It’s on my boob, it’s an alien,” she told the outlet.

She's shared details about other ink she's gotten, including a piece to honor her late father. When she was 18, she got the words "queen of my heart," written in her father's handwriting, on her wrist.

“To everyone else he was the King of Pop ... To me, well, he was the king of my heart.”

The same year, she also got the cover art for his 1991 album "Dangerous" tattooed. She wrote in the Instagram caption unveiling the tattoo, “Never forget your roots, and always be proud of where you came from.”

Hosted by comedian and former “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah for a fourth year in a row, the 2024 Grammys are broadcast live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. They are available to watch on CBS and various streaming platforms.

SZA leads the list of nominees with nine nominations, with stars like Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers, Olivia Rodrigo, Victoria Monet and more also up for awards. Performers include Dua Lipa, Luke Combs and Joni Mitchell, among others.

Follow TODAY.com for complete Grammys coverage, including this year’s winners, unexpected moments, and can’t-miss performances from the biggest names in music.