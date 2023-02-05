Paris Hilton returns to the red carpet since welcoming 1st child in January

Paris Hilton made her red carpet debut as a new mom on Saturday, Feb. 4.

Dressed in a sequined black off-the-shoulder gown, Hilton attended the pre-Grammy Gala in Beverly Hills alongside her husband, Carter Reum, who wore a tuxedo with a navy velvet jacket.

"Mom and Dad’s first night out," the reality star captioned a post of her and Reum.

Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum attend the Pre-Grammy Gala. Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

On Jan. 24, Hilton made the surprise announcement that she had welcomed her first child with Reum. Hilton shared a photo of her baby's hand holding her manicured thumb on Instagram.

“You are already loved beyond words,” she captioned the post, with a blue heart emoji.

Hilton confirmed to People that she welcomed a baby boy with the help of a surrogate.

“It’s always been my dream to be a mother and I’m so happy that Carter and I found each other,” Hilton told People. “We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy.”

