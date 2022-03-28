Oscars red carpet 2022: See the best-dressed stars

The 2022 Oscars have arrived in style!

Lupita Nyong’o

Though she may not be nominated for any awards, Lupita Nyong’o stunned in a bold gold sequin gown from Prada, adorned with light pink floral embellishments.

Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose, who won best actress in a supporting role for her portrayal of Anita in “West Side Story,” donned Valentino Couture for Hollywood’s biggest night. The actor opted for a monochromatic red outfit with a pair of wide-legged pants and a bustier.

Rita Moreno

Rita Moreno, who won an Oscar for her role in the original “West Side Story” 60 years ago, chose a sculptural black gown from Carolina Herrera, effortlessly styled with a feather-adorned hat.

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman, who is a best actress contender for her role in “Being the Ricardos,” wore a pale blue strapless Armani Privé gown accessorized simply with an intricate diamond necklace.

Kirsten Dunst

While Kirsten Dunst walked the red carpet alongside her fiancé, Jesse Plemons, the actor opted for a vintage look, donning a ruffled red strapless gown by Christian Lacroix.

Andrew Garfield

Andrew Garfield, a second-time Oscar nominee for his role in “tick, tick...BOOM!,” went for a burgundy velvet suit jacket with a subtle pussybow shirt and a pair of pleated trousers.

Jessica Chastain

The “Eyes of Tammy Faye” star and best actress nominee looked positively radiant in her copper and lavender ombré sequin Gucci gown.

Amy Schumer

Amy Schumer, who is serving as one of the evening's three hosts, wore a navy Oscar de la Renta long-sleeved gown with a plunging neckline adorned with a beaded faux bow design.

Marlee Matlin

It's been 35 years since Marlee Matlin won her first Oscar, but the actor is back this year in an red long-sleeved gown by Monique Lhuillier styled with a bold blue beaded necklace.

Olivia Colman

Olivia Colman, a best actress nominee, was a shining star on the red carpet in her silver metallic pleated Dior floor-length gown.

Zendaya

The red carpet favorite stunned in a two-piece Valentino look, pairing a white silk cropped blouse with a silver sequin maxi skirt.

Judi Dench

Dame Judi Dench opted for a monochromatic white ensemble, styling a floor-length jacket adorned with a beaded trim over a simple coordinating gown.

Timothée Chalamet

Timothée Chalamet, one of Hollywood's beloved young stars, came to the red carpet with a daring look from Louis Vuitton, rocking a black sequin jacket with no shirt underneath and a pair of black pants.

Jason Momoa

Jason Momoa rolled up to the red carpet in a simple black-on-black suit and his trusty scrunchie on his wrist along with a blue and yellow handkerchief placed in his jacket pocket.

Serena Williams

The tennis legend was pretty in pink in her sheer pleated gown, contrasting the look with a black pair of heels and gloves to match the floral appliqué that adorned the plunging neckline.

Venus Williams

Venus Williams looked radiant in a white gown with a deep plunging neckline lined with a metallic silver trim.

Aunjanue Ellis

"King Richard" star Aunjanue Ellis went bold for the evening with a unique bright orange Versace styled with gold jewelry and lime green nails.

Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo opted for an edgier look, pairing a zippered black jacket with a long matching skirt.

Zoe Kravitz

Zoe Kravitz chose a soft pink for her Oscars gown, donning a strapless Saint Laurent gown with a subtle bow detail.

Wesley Snipes

Wesley Snipes strayed from a traditional suit, instead wearing a matching purple-toned shirt, suit jacket and knee-length shorts for his look of the night.

Wanda Sykes

Serving as one-third of the evening's hosts, Wanda Sykes followed the monochromatic theme with a crisp white suit and a matching pair of pointed toe shoes.

Maggie Gyllenhaal

Maggie Gyllenhaal opted for a black and gold Schiaparelli Couture gown for the big night.

Emilia Jones

"CODA" star Emilia Jones rocked metallics for the evening, donning a silver and gold form-fitting gown with a large cutout along her side.

Jacob Elordi

The beloved "Euphoria" star wore a classic black suit paired with a crisp white shirt and a black bow tie for his Oscars ensemble.

Jessie Buckley

Jessie Buckley went for a simple nude satin gown, choosing only a pair of dangling earrings as an accessory for the look.

Caitriona Balfe

"Belfast" star Caitriona Balfe looked stunning in her white Louis Vuitton gown made complete with a sparkling bow necklace to coordinate the straps of the gown.

Daniel Kaluuya

Daniel Kaluuya is no stranger to a bold red carpet look and the 2022 Oscars was no different. The actor chose a bright turquoise double-breasted suit jacket to pair with his black trousers.

Ruth E. Carter

This Oscar-winning costume designer stuck with a black and white theme, styling her strapless gown with a sleek satin cape.

Uma Thurman

Uma Thurman looked as chic as ever in her satin ensemble, pairing a simple white button-down shirt with a plain black floor-length skirt.

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish took a break from her Happier Than Ever world tour to make an appearance on the Oscars red carpet, wearing a multi-tiered black ruffled gown.

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Pete, known professionally as Megan Thee Stallion, dazzled in a blue strapless gown with a stunning ruffled train.

Kristen Stewart

First-time Oscar nominee Kristen Stewart went bold and casual for her red carpet look, wearing a pair of black micro-shorts with a black blazer and white shirt with nearly all of the buttons undone.

Rachel Zegler

Though Rachel Zegler was not originally going to be attending the Oscars, the young actor looked stunning in a sheer black gown, accessorizing her look with a layered gold choker necklace.

Julianne Hough

The former "Dancing with the Stars" pro paired her bold red lip with a ruched off-the-shoulder yellow gown.

Elliot Page

The actor looked dapper in his classic look, rocking a well-fitting black suit finished off with a bow tie.

Javier Bardem

Javier Bardem looked handsome in his all-black ensemble, which perfectly coordinated with his wife Penelope Cruz's look for the evening.

Penelope Cruz

Cruz stunned in the ruched Chanel gown, designed with a tweed bow around the halter neck and exposed button down the front center of the dress.

Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner was a vision in red on the red carpet, wearing an off-the-shoulder floor-length gown paired with simple accessories.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith

The beloved Hollywood couple brought out their A-game for the red carpet. While Will Smith opted for a black suit with a matching tie, Jada Pinkett Smith wore a satin emerald ruched gown with a voluminous skirt.