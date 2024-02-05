How Olivia Rodrigo’s Grammys gown is connected to Linda Evangelista

Olivia Rodrigo channeled Hollywood glamour with her outfit to the 2024 Grammys.

She walked the red carpet in an archival Gianni Versace dress, take from the designer's Spring 1995 collection. The ivory, studded dress was first worn by supermodel Linda Evangelista.

Rodrigo is up for six awards at the Feb. 4 Grammys, earned for her second album "Sour," a followup to her breakout "Sour." She's also performing — likely, a rendition of her "Vampire," up for record and song of the year.

Olivia Rodrigo at the 66th GRAMMY Awards on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, CA. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The designer Gianni Versace was killed in 1997, two years after this dress's debut.

Evangelista has been making headlines lately for her candid quotes about beauty, aging and recovering from a Coolscultpting cosmetic procedure that left her “brutally disfigured,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

Evangelista sued Zeltiq Aesthetics, the parent company behind CoolSculpting, for $50 million. The two parties reached a settlement in 2022 for an undisclosed sum.

Model Linda Evangelista at the Gianni Versace Spring 1995 Ready to Wear Runway Show Emanuele Sardella / Getty Images

During a 2023 interview with the Sunday Times, Evangelista said she is recovering from the surgery, but said it's changed her approach to dating.

“Not interested. I don’t want to sleep with anybody any more. I don’t want to hear somebody breathing,” she said.