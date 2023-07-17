These stars are 1 award away from an EGOT, from Billy Porter to Adele

With the news of this year's Emmy nominations making waves, it may well be time to take a look at which stars are on the cusp of landing one of the most lauded achievements in the entertainment world.

The EGOT — or the Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Awards — is an honor that can be claimed by figures who have won at least one of each award. Among the (slim) ranks of EGOT winners are Audrey Hepburn, Whoopi Goldberg, Jennifer Hudson and Mel Brooks.

There are also stars who have achieved EGOTs through honorary non-competitive awards, such as Barbra Streisand, Harry Belafonte and Liza Minnelli.

So who are the people whose EGOTs are almost in reach?

Elton John

Grammys: Five, for "Aida," "Candle in the Wind," "Can You Feel the Love Tonight," "Basque," and “That’s What Friends Are For"

Oscars: Two, for “I’m Gonna Love Me Again” and “Can You Feel the Love Tonight"

Tonys: One, for "Aida"

Missing: Emmy

Kate Winslet

Emmys: two, for "Mare of Easttown" and "Mildred Pierce"

Grammys: one, for "Listen to the Storyteller"

Oscars: one, for "The Reader"

Missing: Tony

Audra McDonald

Emmys: one, for “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”

Grammys: two, for “Weill: Rise And Fall Of The City Of Mahagonny”

Tonys: six, for “Carousel,” “Master Class,” “Ragtime,” “A Raisin in the Sun,” “Porgy and Bess,” and “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill”

Missing: Oscar

Adele

Emmys: one, for "One Night Only"

Grammys: 16, for "Easy On Me," "Hello," "25," "Skyfall," "Set Fire to the Rain," "Rolling in the Deep," "21," "Someone Like You," and "Chasing Pavements"

Oscars: one, for "Skyfall"

Missing: Tony

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Emmys: two, for "Hamilton" and "Bigger!"

Grammys: five, for "We Don't Talk About Bruno," "Encanto," "How Far I'll Go," "Hamilton," and "In the Heights"

Tonys: three, for "In the Heights" and "Hamilton"

Missing: Oscar

Cher

Emmys: one, for "Cher: The Farewell Tour,"

Grammys: one, for "Believe"

Oscars: one, for "Moonstruck"

Missing: Tony

Lily Tomlin

Emmys: two, for "An Apology to Elephants" and "The Magic School Bus"

Grammys: one, for “This is a Recording”

Tonys: two, for "The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe" and a special Tony Award

Missing: Oscar

Hugh Jackman

Emmys: one, for hosting the 58th Tony Awards

Grammys: one, for "The Greatest Showman"

Tonys: two, for "The Boy From Oz"

Missing: Oscar

Martin Scorsese

Emmys: three, for "Boardwalk Empire," "George Harrison: Living in the Material World"

Grammys: one, for "No Direction Home: Bob Dylan"

Oscars: one, for "The Departed"

Missing: Tony

Alex Lacamoire

Emmys: one, for "Life is a Cabaret" from "Fosse/Verdon"

Grammys: three, for "Dear Evan Hansen," "The Greatest Showman," and "Hamilton"

Tonys: three, for "In The Heights," "Hamilton," and "Dear Evan Hansen"

Missing: Oscar

John Williams

Emmys: three, for "Great Performances," "Heidi," and "Jane Eyre"

Grammys: 25, for "Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Symphonic Suite," "Catch Me If You Can," "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," "The Book Thief," "The Adventures Of Mutt," "Memoirs Of A Geisha," "A Prayer For Peace," "Angela’s Ashes," "Saving Private Ryan," "Schindler’s List," "Olympic Fanfare & Theme," "E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial," "Flying," "Raiders Of The Lost Ark," "The Empire Strikes Back," "Superman," "Close Encounters Of The Third Kind," "Star Wars," "Jaws"

Oscars: five, for "Fiddler on the Roof," "Jaws," "Star Wars," "E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial," and "Schindler's List"

Missing: Tony

Cynthia Nixon

Emmys: two, for "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" and "Sex and the City"

Oscars: one, for "An Inconvenient Truth"

Tonys: two, for "The Little Foxes" and "Rabbit Hole"

Missing: Grammy

Billy Porter

Emmys: one, for "Pose"

Grammys: one, for "Kinky Boots"

Tonys: one, for "Kinky Boots"

Missing: Oscar

Ben Platt

Emmys: one, for "Dear Evan Hansen"

Grammys: one, for "Dear Evan Hansen"

Tonys: one, for "Dear Evan Hansen"

Missing: Oscar

Frances McDormand

Emmys: two, for "Olive Kitteridge"

Oscars: three, for "Nomadland" and "Tres Anuncios en las Afueras"

Tonys: one, for "Good People"

Missing: Grammy

Common

Emmys: one, for "Letter To The Free”

Grammys: three, for "Glory," "Southside," and "Love Of My Life (An Ode To Hip Hop)"

Oscars: one, for "Glory"

Missing: Tony

Kristen Anderson-Lopez

Emmys: one, for “Agatha All Along”

Grammys: two, for “Frozen” and “Let It Go”

Oscars: two, for “Remember Me” and “Let It Go”

Missing: Tony

Julie Andrews

Emmys: two, for "Broadway: The American Musical" and "The Julie Andrews Hour"

Grammys: two, for "Julie Andrews’ Collection Of Poems, Songs, And Lullabies" and "Mary Poppins" as well as a Grammys lifetime achievement awards

Oscars: one, for "Mary Poppins"

Missing: Tony

Eminem

Emmys: one, for the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show

Grammys: 15, for "The Monster," "The Marshall Mathers LP2," "Not Afraid," "Recovery," "Crack a Bottle," "Relapse," "Lose Yourself," "The Eminem Show," "Without Me," "The Real Slim Shady," "Forgot About Dre," "The Marshall Mathers LP," "My Name Is," and "The Slim Shady LP"

Oscars: one, for "Lose Yourself"

Missing: Tony

Maggie Smith

Emmys: four, for "Downton Abbey" and "My House in Umbria"

Oscars: two, for "California Suite" and "The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie"

Tonys: one, for "Lettice and Lovage"

Missing: Grammy

Jessica Lange

Emmys: one, for "American Horror Story"

Oscars: two, for "Blue Sky" and "Tootsie"

Tonys: one, for "Long Day's Journey Into Night"

Missing: Grammy