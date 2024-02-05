‘iPhones?’ Miley Cyrus had an amusing reaction to the photographers on the Grammys red carpet

Getting flowers, in Miley Cyrus’ book, does not seem to include iPhone cameras on the red carpet.

The "Endless Summer Vacation" singer won big for her song "Flowers" at the 2024 Grammys on Feb. 4, taking home the coveted record of the year and best pop solo performance awards and notching her first two Grammy wins.

While walking the red carpet for the event, the 31-year-old noticed some photographers were using iPhone cameras, a clip posted to Vogue's X account shows.

"iPhones?" she questioned, looking around.

"What is that?" she added.

Fans online sided with either Cyrus or the photographers.

"I love it!!" a Cyrus supporter wrote on X.

"LMFAO! Miley said, 'What is this, honey? An iPhone?? Girl put your shoes on. Let’s go buy you a camera,'" a second person said.

"Miley needs to get with the times (they're) only the best smartphones to (own) and they just released the iPhone 15," another person wrote on X.

The pop star was just as direct throughout the awards show, too.

After winning her first career Grammy, in the best solo pop performance category, Cyrus performed “Flowers” and asked a question of the audience.

"Why are you acting like you don't know this song?" she asked about 30 seconds into the performance.

Camera shots later showed the likes of Oprah Winfrey passionately dancing and singing along.

The singer also interjected a "I just won my first Grammy!" in the middle of her performance.

When accepting the award for record of the year later in the evening, Cyrus closed with what some may consider an overshare.

“I don’t think I’ve forgotten anyone,” she said after a list of thanks. “But I might have forgotten underwear. Bye!”

Cyrus was also the talk of the night with her Dolly Parton-like hair and multiple outfit changes. Cyrus wore big, rolling curls that cascaded down her back, and she had different outfits for the red carpet, her first award, her performance and her second award.

Miley Cyrus on the 2024 Grammys red carpet. Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

On the carpet, she wore a gold netted outfit by Maison Margiela. While accepting her first award, she wore a black halter-top jumpsuit. She dazzled in a silver sequin outfit for her performance and rocked a burgundy, off-the-shoulder dress while accepting her second award.