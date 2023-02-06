If the 65th Annual Grammys were looking to make people cry, they succeeded.

On Twitter, people commented that the rendition of "Songbird" honoring the late Fleetwood Mac member Christine McVie during the in memoriam segment of the awards show had led to full-on tears.

The multi-part segment paid tribute to multiple people. Quavos sang a heartbreaking anthem for his late nephew and Migos bandmate Takeoff. Kacey Musgraves paid tribute to the late Loretta Lynn by singing "Coal Miner's Daughter."

Sheryl Crow, from left, Bonnie Raitt and Mick Fleetwood perform "Songbird" during a tribute to the late singer Christine McVie at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello / AP

The segment ended with a tribute to Lisa Marie Presley and McVie, who died at 79 last November after a short illness.

Onstage, Fleetwood Mac founder Mick Fleetwood accompanied Sheryl Crow and Bonnie Raitt for a rendition of McVie's song "Songbird." Fleetwood played the drums.

“This is a lovely moment to help close and send her off in a prideful way," Fleetwood said on the red carpet ahead of the event.

He also said the band has no plans to tour following the death of McVie, who was a singer, songwriter and keyboardist.

Sheryl Crow, Bonnie Raitt, and Mick Fleetwood perform onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

“I truly think the line in the sand has been drawn with the loss of Chris," he said.

Following her death, fans invoked the ballad "Songbird," a melancholy but loving tune.

At the Grammys, the tune made people emotional. "I'm sobbing," one viewer wrote.

Another predicted the song would make "the entire Grammys audience cry."

"Glee" fans were reminded of the late Naya Rivera's rendition of the song in the show.

The multi-part tribute was applauded by some viewers who felt it was "not rushed" and "moving."

McVie is survived by other Fleetwood Mac members John McVie, her ex-husband, Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham and Mick Fleetwood.

Hosted by comedian and former “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah, the 2023 Grammys are broadcast live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. They are available to watch on CBS and various streaming platforms.

Beyoncé leads the list of nominees with nine nominations, with stars like Harry Styles, Adele, Bad Bunny and more also up for awards. Performers include Styles, Lizzo, Bad Bunny and more. Follow TODAY.com for complete Grammys coverage, including this year’s winners, unexpected moments, and can’t-miss performances from the biggest names in music.